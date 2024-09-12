Young Miko Rocked the Hard Rock Live for XOXO Tour's Final Show

Even South Florida's chaotic weather couldn't stop Young Miko from closing out her tour at Hard Rock Live in spectacular fashion on Wednesday night.
When New Times arrived at the venue for soundcheck, it was 5:45 p.m., and a line of fans was already forming outside the venue. They were decked out in all shades of pink, Y2K sunglasses, and carrying signs. South Florida's Latino population came out to represent, as many flags, including various LGBTQ+ ones, were being carried around. The crowd was loud and rowdy before the show even began, as popular reggaeton artists like Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and Plan B played over the speakers, and the many fans inside the venue began to sing along at full volume.
It was a preview of what was to come.
If you're unfamiliar with Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko, based on her stage presence alone, she's like a real-life Hello Kitty if you give it 50 Cent's swagger and a rapid Latin flow. Coming out in an oversized, sparkly anime shirt and pants, Miko began the show with her viral hit, "Rookie of the Year."
"Les pregunto cual es su type," sang Miko. "Me dicen tu, Baby Miko!" responded the thousands of fans in attendance.
Early during the show, Miko just took a second to take it all in and embrace the crowd. There were nearly deafening screams — the last time I was at a concert that was just as loud, it was Olivia Rodrigo's — and chants of "Miko! Miko! Miko!"
The rapper isn't known to be super-duper-vulnerable like Lana Del Rey, Frank Ocean, or even Karol G, but she does show elements of it. For example, her initial stage setup was made to look like her bedroom, with decor items such as a giant Tamagotchi and a speaker.
During the first part of her set, she performed many of her hit songs and guest features, such as "Wiggy," "Dispo," and "8AM." Starting with fan favorites was a good idea, as the crowd fed off her energy and went bar for bar with her.
Halfway through the show, the elements on the stage changed. The bedroom was gone, and Miko sat on a prop tree with a 16-bit anime background of a cherry blossom forest to perform songs like "Tres Tristes Tragos" and "No Quiero Pelear," slowing down the vibe of the show.
One thing that has been well-documented online during this tour is how she interacts with fans. At one point during the show, she takes a moment to read the signs fans are holding up. "Miko, I will leave my husband for you," and "Miko, my wife doesn't know what we have is special," and various sexual innuendos were read out loud until she transitioned into "Madre" and began to vogue.
Miko has been an active member of the LGBTQ+ community, so it was no surprise that during the latter and more hyped-up half of the show, bras and panties were flung on stage. Eventually, she grabbed a pair and skipped around the stage, singing and giggling. An LGBTQ+ flag was also thrown on stage, and Miko took it and ran off with it during "Madre."
The background changed one more time with a giant boombox labeled "MikoSonic," Mike began performing even more of her hits, running through "Colmillo," "Chulo Pt. 2," and "Fina," which she teased as Miami's favorite Young Miko collab.
Things turned down a notch as she sang "Pinot Grigio," inviting everyone to take a shot with her. "Pa arriba, pa abajo, pa centro!" she announced.
rocked a sold-out Hard Rock Stadium just a few months ago. Together, the pair blew off the roof of Hard Rock Live performing their collabs "Offline" and "Classy 101."
Naturally, Feid began skipping around the stage, and the crowd sang along and screamed at the thought of seeing the dynamic duo together.
Afterward, Feid gave a shout out to Young Miko before she went into her Bizarrap session. Confetti and streamers followed as Miko closed the evening with "Curita." After thanking everyone for showing up and supporting her, Miko walked off as the "Curita" remix played.
With her incredible stage presence, aesthetics, and songs, it's no surprise crowds of adoring fans continue to show up and support Young Miko. Wednesday's concert was a masterclass on how to command the stage and interact with fans. The added surprise of Feid might make this show one of her best South Florida shows to date.