Feid Knocks It Out of the Park at Hard Rock Stadium Show

Colombian pride was the main focus of Feid's sold-out Miami show. The stands and floor were filled with flags and sombreros — evidence that South Florida's sizable Colombian population had come out in support.
Before the show, Feid (pronounced like the English word fade) had turned the stadium into a watch party for the Panama vs. Colombia Copa América match. Every screen was broadcasting the game and you could hear the cheers from the parking lot every time the Colombian team scored.
The Perro Negro DJs appeared on stage around 8 p.m., teasing what you can expect to hear at the Medellín-imported Wynwood hot spot. The selection of reggaeton classics that kept the crowd from wilting on the hot, humid evening.
Naturally, the dress code for Feid's concerts is all green, and fans had donned every variation of the color from hats to shirts to dresses, and everything in between.
He skipped — already a meme during this FerxxoCalipsis Tour — and danced all over the stage, which stretched a few hundred feet and offered quite the workout. Whereas big headliners often bring a band and cavalcade of dancers to back them up, Feid only needed his hype man/DJ Sebaxxs and guitarist Pedro Mejia. The energy cranked up early on, courtesy of underrated hits like "Bubulu" and "Castigo."
Feid moved to the elevated stage in the center of the stadium for an acoustic set that had the crowd weepng to sad-boy classics like "Ferxxo 30" and "Prohibidox." The light-up bracelets handed out to every audience member shone blue during "Brickell," and it felt like what had been building for years had finally clicked when the entire stadium sang along to a song that was released only three months ago.
The lone surprise guest of the evening was hip-hop legend DJ Premier, who came out to scratch and hype the crowd during "Le Pido a Dios." Considering Miami's position as the epicenter of the Latin music industry, it's perplexing when Latin acts can't scrounge up a Latin guest. The Feid show at Madison Square Garden in New York City got Yandel and Young Miko — how did Miami get none?
It was all good, though. Ferxxo reached into his bag of hits for "Normal," one of the songs that made him a household name. That was followed by "Ferxxo 100," the reggaeton weeper that has been covered by everyone from Dannylux to your local Latin indie act. The song probably had the most people in tears and was easily the night's saddest track. The opening guitar notes made everyone cheer, but by the chorus, everyone was in their feelings.
He's gone from the biggest underdog in Latin music, having written and worked for every artist imaginable, to being the guy who's selling out stadium shows. That's quite an accomplishment for what feels like a short time to many fans, but as a reminder from the flashback video played halfway through the show, the road was long for Ferxxo.
As the final song, "Luna," played and green confetti rained on the crowd, fans felt united in supporting one of the most authentic Latin artists in the game.