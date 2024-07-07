 Review: Feid Miami Concert Proves He Is King of Sad-Boy Reggaeton | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Feid Knocks It Out of the Park at Hard Rock Stadium Show

Feid skipped around the stage as Hard Rock Stadium was awash in green during his sold-out concert.
July 7, 2024
Feid performed to a sold-out crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, July 6.
Feid performed to a sold-out crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, July 6. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Share this:
"Aqui puedes bailar, puedes perrear, llorar, llorar y perrear, porque ya llegó el Ferxxo," Feid told the crowd at his show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday night.

Colombian pride was the main focus of Feid's sold-out Miami show. The stands and floor were filled with flags and sombreros — evidence that South Florida's sizable Colombian population had come out in support.

Before the show, Feid (pronounced like the English word fade) had turned the stadium into a watch party for the Panama vs. Colombia Copa América match. Every screen was broadcasting the game and you could hear the cheers from the parking lot every time the Colombian team scored.

The Perro Negro DJs appeared on stage around 8 p.m., teasing what you can expect to hear at the Medellín-imported Wynwood hot spot. The selection of reggaeton classics that kept the crowd from wilting on the hot, humid evening.

Naturally, the dress code for Feid's concerts is all green, and fans had donned every variation of the color from hats to shirts to dresses, and everything in between.
click to enlarge The stage at Feid's concert at Hard Rock Stadium
Green was the color of the evening for Feid's show at Hard Rock Stadium.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Feid took the stage at 9:45, climbing on top of the massive tower they had built for him to the club banger "Alakran." Wearing his signature Oakley's, white tank top, hydration packs, and a pair of jorts that only Feid can pull off, the crowd was quickly put into a dancing mood when "50 Palos" began to play.

He skipped — already a meme during this FerxxoCalipsis Tour — and danced all over the stage, which stretched a few hundred feet and offered quite the workout. Whereas big headliners often bring a band and cavalcade of dancers to back them up, Feid only needed his hype man/DJ Sebaxxs and guitarist Pedro Mejia. The energy cranked up early on, courtesy of underrated hits like "Bubulu" and "Castigo."

Feid moved to the elevated stage in the center of the stadium for an acoustic set that had the crowd weepng to sad-boy classics like "Ferxxo 30" and "Prohibidox." The light-up bracelets handed out to every audience member shone blue during "Brickell," and it felt like what had been building for years had finally clicked when the entire stadium sang along to a song that was released only three months ago.
click to enlarge Feid and guitarist Pedro Mejia on stage at Hard Rock Stadium
Feid and guitarist Pedro Mejia performing on stage at Hard Rock Stadium
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The stage production was as impressive as Feid's performance, featuring towers of scaffolding crowned with giant LED screens and the occasional burst of pyrotechnics. The most impressive moment on stage came during "Mojando Asientos," when Mejia went full-on Mad Max as flames shot out of his guitar while the tower where Feid stood burst with fireworks while he performed in it.

The lone surprise guest of the evening was hip-hop legend DJ Premier, who came out to scratch and hype the crowd during "Le Pido a Dios." Considering Miami's position as the epicenter of the Latin music industry, it's perplexing when Latin acts can't scrounge up a Latin guest. The Feid show at Madison Square Garden in New York City got Yandel and Young Miko — how did Miami get none?

It was all good, though. Ferxxo reached into his bag of hits for "Normal," one of the songs that made him a household name. That was followed by "Ferxxo 100," the reggaeton weeper that has been covered by everyone from Dannylux to your local Latin indie act. The song probably had the most people in tears and was easily the night's saddest track. The opening guitar notes made everyone cheer, but by the chorus, everyone was in their feelings.
click to enlarge Feid on stage at Hard Rock Stadium
Feid got the crowd into their feelings during his concert at Hard Rock Stadium.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
The last part of the show was just filled with certified bangers, including "Hey Mor" and "Yandel 150," but it was the feature of "La Buena Fai" that made the Miami show feel a little more special. The closing track of Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos el Álbum was an excellent way to close out the show and this chapter of Feid's career.

He's gone from the biggest underdog in Latin music, having written and worked for every artist imaginable, to being the guy who's selling out stadium shows. That's quite an accomplishment for what feels like a short time to many fans, but as a reminder from the flashback video played halfway through the show, the road was long for Ferxxo.

As the final song, "Luna," played and green confetti rained on the crowd, fans felt united in supporting one of the most authentic Latin artists in the game.

Photos From Feid's Miami Concert at Hard Rock Stadium

click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Osvaldo Espino
Osvaldo Espino is an entertainment writer who focuses primarily on music. He graduated from the University of Miami's School of Communications, where he studied film and journalism. He is also a former staff writer for the school's paper, the Miami Hurricane
Contact: Osvaldo Espino
The Best Concerts and Music Festivals Coming to Miami Later in 2024

Touring Artists

The Best Concerts and Music Festivals Coming to Miami Later in 2024

By Douglas Markowitz
10 Fourth of July Weekend Parties in Miami

Nightlife

10 Fourth of July Weekend Parties in Miami

By Isabel Rivera
David Gtronic Comes Back Home With a New Album, Head's Above Water

EDM + Dance Music

David Gtronic Comes Back Home With a New Album, Head's Above Water

By Grant Albert
Leave Uncle Scotchy Alone Is a Throwback to an Analog World

Local Music

Leave Uncle Scotchy Alone Is a Throwback to an Analog World

By David Rolland
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation