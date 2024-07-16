Underground Club Domicile Announces Closure, Says It's "Not the End"

Domicile, the underground dance club in Little Haiti, has closed its doors but is not stopping the party.
The venue announced on Instagram that "due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to continue operating at our home venue for the time being." Domicile assured fans that it would continue all scheduled events at secret warehouse locations throughout the city with the same lighting and sound systems in place as part of a new series, adding that all tickets bought to upcoming events are still valid.
New Times reached out to Domicile's owner, Sagiv Israeli, who shared that "this has been nine months in the making, and we're getting ready to soon unleash something Miami has never seen before. Our community demanded the ultimate techno experience, and we're bringing it."
Last weekend, the venue closed early on Friday, and on Saturday, it canceled the planned Detention rave, presented alongside party collective Dionysus, and refunded money to everyone who bought a ticket.
Since 2022, Domicile has been at the heart of Miami's underground rave scene, mainly focusing on techno and other alternative styles of dance music. Patrons discovered emerging local talent in a refreshingly cool environment that focused more on the experience and music than trying to be the next big megaclub.
Domicile concluded its statement with a promise: "This is not the end, but just the beginning of a new rave experience."