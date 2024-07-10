Explore Miami's Nightlife Scene During Space's Temporary Closure

Well, if all you've done is dance at Space every weekend, New Times admires your dedication, but Miami is home to a vast nightlife scene that is home to venues of every size imaginable. Sounds range from classic EDM to more alternative and underground forms of dance music. So why not take this summer as a challenge and explore every facet of Miami's nightlife?
Look, New Times has already done the work for you and is here to point out some alternatives to Space. And don't worry, you'll be dancing on the Terrace sometime this fall.
Domicile6391 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/domicile.miami Its Little Haiti location alone should let you know this spot prides itself on being the alternative to Miami's booming club scene. Domicile, or Domi, as its regulars call it, has become the go-to spot for finding the best underground DJs, both visiting and local, that Miami has to offer. Hard techno, neoperreo, and even goth and industrial are some of the sounds most commonly dripping out of its sound system. It also has a strict "no camera" policy, so photos from events are few and far between, allowing patrons to lose themselves in the music without fear of being captured for all the world to see.
Jolene Sound Room200 E. Flagler St., Miami
305-603-9818
jolenesoundroom.comIf you're really upset about Space's temporary closure, your best bet is the basement venue at Julia & Henry's downtown. The hot spot is a partnership between Bar Lab's Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta and Club Space's owners David Sinopoli, Coloma Kaboomsky, and Davide Danese. Despite the "sound room" in its name, this is a lounge with a dance floor. Here, you'll likely stumble upon sets by well-known producers as well as many of Space's resident DJs, and the venue offers the kind of hospitality and vibes that make the 11th Street venue so great.
Paraiso Estereo1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami
instagram.com/paraisoestereoThe spot's nightlife history goes way back to when it first opened as White Room in the late 2000s. It later became Eve, then 1306, and eventually ATV Records. In 2022, it again reopened, this time under the name Paraiso Estereo and a more varied programming. Yes, you can still find house and techno nights here now and then, but there is also a bit of reggaeton added to the mix as well. ATV's disco ball fixture remains, inherited from the beloved Electric Pickle after it closed in 2019.
Mad Radio7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
instagram.com/madradiomiamiHailing from Medellín, Colombia, Mad Radio is part of a bigger global network of music sharing and experiencing. It's taken over the café and lounge areas at the Selina Gold Dust in the Upper Eastside. While you can catch the DJ sets on its livestream, there's nothing like dancing alongside the Little River to get you going. Its lineups usually include a mix of well-respected local producers and DJs from across the globe.
Mode2 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-942-7240
mode.miamiOne the city's newer spots, Mode only opened its doors earlier this year, but the two-floor venue has quickly become one of the best spots downtown to catch DJs spinning on vinyl on the top floor and full-on raves downstairs during the weekends. With two full-service bars with a variety of tasty cocktails and choices besides house and techno, including a jazz and comedy night, Mode could be your new go-to spot for the summer.
Staminainstagram.com/staminaflDo see footage of '90s warehouse raves and say to yourself, "How come we don't have anything cool anymore?" Miami techno specialists at Stamina would beg to differ, as that's kind of the vibe you can expect at their events. However, the Stamina crew is bringing the underground dance music scene back to its roots, with raves in secret locations. You won't find much stuff written or documented about Stamina's parties — and that's exactly how the collective wants it to be. This is for the IYKYK kind of crowd.
The Trip28 NE 14th St., #1311, Miami
instagram.com/the_trip_miamiA couple blocks north of 11th Street, in the spot that once was home to hipster hot spots PS14 and Black Bar, the Trip has been one of Miami's well-known spots for a "trippier" experience. Most information about the club and its DJs is given out via its Instagram page, but even then, there are many nights where they will post a "no lineup" post in order to keep the DJs a mystery. It prides itself on being an after-hours spot, with many parties not kicking off until 3 a.m. Also, if you want to document your night, keep your flash off unless you want to get yelled out.