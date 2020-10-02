Here's a List of the Miami Bars and Nightclubs Open for Service

After several months of government-mandated closures, Miami's nightlife has been given the green light to resume operating, at 50 percent capacity. Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted coronavirus-related state restrictions on all businesses such as bars and restaurants. In a press release sent out on September 26, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez announced the county would comply with this update to the New Normal Guide.

The countywide curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in place, as do the penalties applied to individuals who violate social distancing guidelines or don't wear a mask. Under Giménez's orders, clubgoers must wear facemasks at all times — including on the dance floor — except for when they are drinking. Eating and drinking is confined to tables, as it is at bars and restaurants.

See below for a running list, in alphabetical order, of bars and clubs in Miami-Dade that have reopened for on-premises imbibing. New Times will update this list on an ongoing basis. As Miami-Dade enters Phase 3 of reopening, days and hours of operation are subject to change. We haven't listed that information or other details, such as reservation requirements, as it's best to call and check before you head out.

Don't see your venue listed? Email us at music@miaminewtimes.com.

1-800-Lucky. The Asian food hall and nightclub announces its weekly lineup of local DJ talent via its social media channels. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tuesday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.

The Anderson. The tiki bar is open with outdoor seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Monday through Friday 5 to 11 p.m, Saturday and Sunday 3 to 11 p.m.

Bar Nancy. The craft cocktail bar, restaurant, and music venue is open daily; check out its weekly events on its website. 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Open daily 4 to 11 p.m.

The Broken Shaker. Located in the Freehand Hotel in Miami Beach, the poolside cocktail bar is open. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 786-476-7020; freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker. Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Blackbird Ordinary. Reservations are required and can be made on its website. Patrons are required to stay in their designated seating areas, and the dance floor will be limited to a fixed number of revelers at a time. 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.

Brick. The beer garden and music venue is now open. The bar will be using table service and QR code menus. 187 NW 28th St., Miami; 786-467-1205; brickmia.com. Thursday and Friday 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday 3 to 11 p.m., and Sunday 1 to11 p.m.

The Dirty Rabbit Wynwood. The bar and nightclub has a large outdoor patio, which often features a roster of Latin-influenced DJs. 151 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-812-3308; thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com. Wednesday through Sunday 5 to 11 p.m.

Do Not Sit on the Furniture. 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551 5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Wednesday through Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.

El Patio. 167 NW 23rd St, Miami; 786-409-2241; elpatiowynwood.com. Monday through Thursday 5 to 11 p.m., Friday 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1 to 11 p.m.

Gramps. The Wynwood-based bar has reopened for seated service with limited hours until October 8. The bar will open with regular hours on October 9. Reservations are recommended. 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com.

Jada Coles. 2845 Coral Way, Miami; 786-391-3698; jadacolesofficial.com. Open daily 4 to 11 p.m.

Lagniappe. 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Open daily 5 to 11 p.m.

Las Rosas. The popular Allapattah dive bar and venue reopens on Saturday, October 2; no reservation is required for admittance. 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Open daily 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Le Chat Noir. Seating is limited to a 30 person capacity and is first-come, first-serve. 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-8899; lechatnoirdesalis.com. Tuesday through Saturday 4 to 11 p.m., Sunday 7 to 11 p.m.

Mama Tried. The '70s-themed downtown bar is open with limited capacity; no reservations are required. 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com.

Melinda's. The open-air bar and restaurant has regular music programming, including a live jazz night every Wednesday, as well as DJ nights. 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; melindas.com. Wednesday through Sunday 5 to 11 p.m.

Nikki Beach. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Open daily noon to 11 p.m.

No. 3 Social. The rooftop bar offers cocktails and food, and hosts live DJs on weekends. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-395-5811; no3social.com. Wednesday through Friday 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Over Under. The downtown cocktail bar has indoor/outdoor seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The street-side DJ booth allows patrons and those passing by to be entrenched in the beach party vibes. 151 E Flagler St, Miami; 786-247-9851; overundermiami.com. Sunday through Thursday 3 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Rácket Wynwood. 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Wednesday 6 to 11 p.m, Friday 4 to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 1 to 11 p.m.

Shots. 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-571-0439; shotsbar.com. Wednesday through Sunday 5 to 11 p.m.

Sweet Caroline. No more than two singers will be allowed on stage at one time. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-673-2522; sweetcarolinebar.com.

Tootsie's Cabaret. 150 NW 183rd St., Miami; 305- 651-5822; tootsiescabaret.com. Open daily noon to 11 p.m.

Treehouse. The EDM and house music hot spot requires reservations for entry. 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Friday through Sunday 5 to 11 p.m.

Wood Tavern. The bar will reopen for daily service on Saturday, October 2; no reservations are required. 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-748-2828; woodtavern.com. Open daily noon to 11 p.m.