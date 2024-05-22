Bad Bunny in Miami: Where to Park at His Concert at Kaseya Center

Before you head downtown, here's everything you need to know about getting there and where to park in and around the Kaseya Center, ensuring you're inside and dancing to Bad Bunny as soon as possible.
Bad Bunny Concert: Kaseya Center Parking, Map, and MoreDue to its location in downtown Miami, the Kaseya Center has a limited amount of parking available — and parking at the arena is one of the more expensive options. It offers valet parking, which costs $45. It's strongly recommended that you purchase a valet pass ahead of time.
The Kaseya Center also offers offsite parking at Miami Worldcenter (900 NE Second Ave.) for $28. Passes can be bought ahead of time at universe.com.
Otherwise, you can park at any of the public and privately owned parking lots around the area. Many of the lots that used to be open for concerts and Miami Heat games are now taken up by new buildings, which means parking options are very limited. The public parking lots include Lot 19, located directly on Biscayne Boulevard between Flagler and NE Fourth Streets, which costs $5 per hour with a maximum of $30. There's also College Station Garage at 190 NE Third St., and the cost varies from $10 to $25.
One way to save yourself the headache of looking for parking is to find somewhere to park along the northern end of the Omni loop or the southern end of the Brickell loop of the Metromover. From there, grab the Metromover to the Freedom Tower station, the closest station to the Kaseya Center. If you are on the Omni loop, you'll eventually land there at some point, but from the Brickell loop, you'll have to transfer somewhere the Brickell and Omni loops meet or take the Inner loop to the College Bayside station and take a slightly longer walk.
If you happen to find street parking, remember that Miami uses the PayByPhone app. Download it and register before you go.