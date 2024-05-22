 Miami Bad Bunny Concert: Parking at Kaseya Center | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Bad Bunny in Miami: Where to Park at His Concert at Kaseya Center

Ahead of Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour, here's everything you need to know about getting to and parking at the Kaseya Center.
May 22, 2024
Bad Bunny performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the Most Wanted Tour.
Bad Bunny performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the Most Wanted Tour. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$515
Share this:
Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour lands at the Kaseya Center for a three-night stint on May 24, 25, and 26. It will be Benito's first performance in South Florida since he brought his World's Hottest Tour to Hard Rock Stadium in 2022. His current tour is in support of his fifth album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

Before you head downtown, here's everything you need to know about getting there and where to park in and around the Kaseya Center, ensuring you're inside and dancing to Bad Bunny as soon as possible.

Bad Bunny Concert: Kaseya Center Parking, Map, and More

Due to its location in downtown Miami, the Kaseya Center has a limited amount of parking available — and parking at the arena is one of the more expensive options. It offers valet parking, which costs $45. It's strongly recommended that you purchase a valet pass ahead of time.

The Kaseya Center also offers offsite parking at Miami Worldcenter (900 NE Second Ave.) for $28. Passes can be bought ahead of time at universe.com.

Otherwise, you can park at any of the public and privately owned parking lots around the area. Many of the lots that used to be open for concerts and Miami Heat games are now taken up by new buildings, which means parking options are very limited. The public parking lots include Lot 19, located directly on Biscayne Boulevard between Flagler and NE Fourth Streets, which costs $5 per hour with a maximum of $30. There's also College Station Garage at 190 NE Third St., and the cost varies from $10 to $25.

One way to save yourself the headache of looking for parking is to find somewhere to park along the northern end of the Omni loop or the southern end of the Brickell loop of the Metromover. From there, grab the Metromover to the Freedom Tower station, the closest station to the Kaseya Center. If you are on the Omni loop, you'll eventually land there at some point, but from the Brickell loop, you'll have to transfer somewhere the Brickell and Omni loops meet or take the Inner loop to the College Bayside station and take a slightly longer walk.

If you happen to find street parking, remember that Miami uses the PayByPhone app. Download it and register before you go.

Metrorail and Brightline During the Bad Bunny Concert

If you want to skip the hassle of parking altogether, another option is taking public transit like the Metrorail or the Brightline, which have stations in downtown Miami that connect to the Metromover. The Metrorail operates until midnight seven days a week, so as long as there is no delay to the start of the concert, the trains should be able to get you home just fine. The Brighltine's service ends a bit later, with the last train leaving MiamiCentral at 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Uber and Lyft During the Bad Bunny Concert

The Kaseya Center has a rideshare drop-off location at Bayshore Drive and NE Eighth Street. Entry into the arena is from Gate 6, located in the southeast corner of the venue. After the show, expect some surcharging, with Uber and Lyft often giving riders instructions on where to meet their drivers away from the venue to avoid causing a flood of traffic directly on Biscayne Boulevard.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
Miami Latin Pop Band Bacilos Is Back With Pequeños Romances

Latin Music

Miami Latin Pop Band Bacilos Is Back With Pequeños Romances

By Sarah Ruiz
Pay Delay: Ultra Music Festival Food Truck Operators Say California Subcontractor Stiffed Them

Business

Pay Delay: Ultra Music Festival Food Truck Operators Say California Subcontractor Stiffed Them

By Francisco Alvarado
"Caribbean Tokyo": Trailer for Camila Cabello's New Album Is Very Miami

Local Music

"Caribbean Tokyo": Trailer for Camila Cabello's New Album Is Very Miami

By Jose D. Duran
Madison Beer Continues to Build on Her Virality

Touring Artists

Madison Beer Continues to Build on Her Virality

By Caroline Val
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation