Lauryn Hill and the Fugees Are Coming to South Florida This Summer

Nineties babies across South Florida, are you ready or not? Because here they come, and you won't want to hide.
By they, we mean the Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, of course. The musicians who shaped hip-hop's melodies, fashion, and culture within the mainstream released new dates for their ongoing Miseducation Anniversary Tour to pay homage to the no-skips landmark album, and Florida is first on their list.
Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater and West Palm Beach's iThink Financial Amphitheatre are the first two stops of the 21-date tour supported by opening act YG Marley, Hill's son with Rohan Marley. Yes, those Marleys. Stops across the U.S., like Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, follow before an intercontinental skip abroad to London, Paris, Amsterdam, and more.
Released in 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill could easily be considered the most impactful solo debut album of all time. In fact, Apple Music went a step further regarding its status as the best album of all time, and its induction into the Library of Congress in 2015 proves its sociocultural value.
The diamond-certified album paved the way for today's hip-hop-oriented charts, becoming the first of the genre to receive Album of the Year at the 1999 Grammy Awards. Its vulnerable exploration of heartache, self-love, spirituality, and impending motherhood laid claim to a female space within the male-dominated music style, the record's countless accolades then legitimizing it. A femcee now boasted what many OGs never had: a number-one album.
The announcement of the new dates follows the cancellation of multiple U.S. shows last November, including a December 10 performance at the Kaseya Center. Hill stated "serious vocal strain" and an increasing dependency on steroids to get her through shows as an explanation but promised to return with rescheduled dates in new cities for early 2024. However, the 49-year-old singer is notorious for calling out at the last minute, arriving late, and cutting her sets short. We're giving her a pass because she is L-Boogie, after all, but it's your call.
If Ms. Hill does grace us with her presence (and punctuality), fans can expect a setlist studded with solo hits like "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and "Ex-Factor" from her sandwiched with Fugees favorites like "Ready or Not" and "Killing Me Softly."
Tickets will be available for Citi card members starting Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale begins on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.
Below are the newly rescheduled dates of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Tour:
Friday, August 9 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 11 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Friday, August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Wednesday, August 21 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
Friday, August 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sunday, August 25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Wednesday, August 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Friday, August 30 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Saturday, August 31 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 4 - Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
Friday, September 6 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Saturday, September 7 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Friday, September 13 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 15 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Friday, September 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Saturday, September 21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, October 12 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Monday, October 14 - London, UK - The O2
Friday, October 18 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Tuesday, October 22 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees. With YG Marley. 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre at 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.