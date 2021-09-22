Life After The Score: Fugees to Reunite for a Global Tour

The Fugees on tour for The Score 25th Anniversary. Tickets available Friday at 10 AM local.

Click here fore more info: https://t.co/O6xIfqKBoq pic.twitter.com/ce9XZogDj8 — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) September 21, 2021













Every '90s rap fan who grew up to the sounds of the "Fu-gee-la" from the Refugee Camp has a reason to be excited about the fall.Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel shocked fans everywhere when they announced that they're coming together once again as the Fugees for a world tour. The legendary group plans to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its sophomore album,, with its first series of shows in 15 years."The Fugees have a complex but impactful history," Hill said in a statement. "I wasn't even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world."A product of South Orange, New Jersey, the Fugees released their debut album,, then struck gold within 1996. The latter debuted at number one on the200 and, as of February 2021, has reached platinum status seven times. Hill, Jean, and Michel didn't formally split up after, but they did focus on their respective solo careers. L Boogie shifted her time and energy to her debut solo album,, which earned her a record-breaking five Grammy Awards in 1999. Pras churned out bangers like "Ghetto Superstar," featuring Mya and Ol' Dirty Bastard. Wyclef not only dropped his revered debut solo album, but he also immersed himself in the world of politics."As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music, we would be a movement," Wyclef said in a statement. "We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together."The last time all three artists came together for a major performance as the Grammy Award-winning trio was for a spur-of-the-moment reunion at Dave Chappelle'swhich was recorded in 2004 and released the following year. Soon after they released their last single, "Take It Easy," the Fugees officially called it quits.Now, 25 years afterdropped, the group announced its plans for a world tour, during which it will perform the classic album from start to finish at each show. The tour will stop at the FTX Arena in Miami on Sunday, November 21.Miami had the pleasure of welcoming both Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef to the 305 for stellar performances in the pre-pandemic era. Now fans in a handful of U.S. cities, not to mention France, England, Nigeria, and Ghana, will get to witness the reunited trio.The Fugees kick off the tour tonight at an undisclosed location in New York City in support of Global Citizen Live. The latter event, which will be broadcast internationally, aims to call on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty. The Fugees performance will be rebroadcast during the program on Saturday, September 25.Tickets for the group's Miami show go on sale today, September 22, at 10 a.m.