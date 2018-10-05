Revisiting Ms. Lauryn Hill's Miseducation in the #MeToo Era

Can you believe it's the 20th anniversary of the release of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Ms. Lauryn Hill's seminal Grammy-winning solo album? Two decades after Hill sang to a generation of young women about ruling their own destiny, the lessons and messages contained in her masterpiece land just as hard, inspiring thousands of fans to buy tickets to her anniversary tour, which is set to stop in Miami Monday, October 15. And if you've been paying attention to the news, it's not hard to see why.

There's no doubt that Miseducation was musically excellent from top to bottom, with a hybrid of sonic vibes: roughness and smoothness, melody and swagger. With chart-topping singles such as “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Everything Is Everything," the album sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and earned Hill a Grammy for album of the year. She was the first female hip-hop artist to win that honor.

But there was far more to Miseducation than the sonic experience. The good sense and intelligence in its lyrics spoke to a generation. In 1998, Hill was a pregnant 23-year-old determined to have her voice heard and fueled by a desire to make tangible change in the world. In a culture of male entitlement, she rioted for a cultural shift, for the right to feel her own feelings, to live her life the way she saw fit. Her take on themes of self-love, empowerment, breakup, and juggling parenthood and a career spoke to a wide audience predominantly composed of women. The album was set in a classroom, featuring interludes of conversations between a male teacher and students, but Hill herself wasn't present. Instead, she was learning what really mattered out in the real world, through her job as a musician and her relationships.