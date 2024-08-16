 Kodak Black, Fivio Foreign Release Pro-Donald Trump Song | Miami New Times
Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign Release Pro-Trump Song

Along with Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign's verses, the three-minute song features clips from Trump's speeches on the campaign trail.
August 16, 2024
Kodak Black has thrown his support behind Donald Trump, who pardoned the rapper in 2021.
Kodak Black has thrown his support behind Donald Trump, who pardoned the rapper in 2021. Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg

Earlier this month, Pompano Beach rapper Kodak Black was caught on video speaking to a group of young football players, telling them to "say no to drugs" because "they too good."

Now, he has more wisdom to share thanks to his new song with fellow rapper Fivio Foreign, "OnBoa47rd": vote for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The three-minute track, which features clips from Trump's speeches on the campaign trail, even gives the former president songwriting credit along with Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland. An interlude also incorporates a part of Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention, where he discusses his failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania just days prior.

The song opens with Trump saying, "I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down," before the rappers throw their support behind Trump.

"I ain't even see this many Black people freed during the Obama days," raps Kodak, whose legal name is Bill K. Kapri. "Told her she can have anything she wants, just not my Donald chain."

It shouldn't come as a complete surprise that Kodak is endorsing Trump in the upcoming presidential election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. On his last day in office as president, Trump commuted the Broward County rapper's more than three-year sentence on federal weapons charges from 2019.

"Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts," the press release about his pardon stated. "In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
