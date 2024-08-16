Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign Release Pro-Trump Song

Earlier this month, Pompano Beach rapper Kodak Black was caught on video speaking to a group of young football players, telling them to "say no to drugs" because "they too good."
Now, he has more wisdom to share thanks to his new song with fellow rapper Fivio Foreign, "OnBoa47rd": vote for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The three-minute track, which features clips from Trump's speeches on the campaign trail, even gives the former president songwriting credit along with Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland. An interlude also incorporates a part of Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention, where he discusses his failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania just days prior.
The song opens with Trump saying, "I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down," before the rappers throw their support behind Trump.
"I ain't even see this many Black people freed during the Obama days," raps Kodak, whose legal name is Bill K. Kapri. "Told her she can have anything she wants, just not my Donald chain."
It shouldn't come as a complete surprise that Kodak is endorsing Trump in the upcoming presidential election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. On his last day in office as president, Trump commuted the Broward County rapper's more than three-year sentence on federal weapons charges from 2019.
"Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts," the press release about his pardon stated. "In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged."