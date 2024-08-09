Kodak Black's Advice to Young Kids: "Say No to Drugs — They Too Good"

In March, he released the track "Non Believer," in which he raps, "Last thing I wanna do is die in the middle of my crime/Like me have a shootout with some guys or leavin' a lick if somethin' go wrong/Or in a disbelievin' state of mind while intoxicated."
Perhaps that's why Kodak wanted to speak to a youth football team: to warn them about the dangers he knows all too well.
In a video shared on X by @Footballville on August 6, the rapper is seen speaking to the team, with the boys kneeling before him. Kodak is holding a bottle while something that looks akin to a Black & Mild is placed behind his right ear. It's unclear where and when exactly this impromptu sermon occurred. The video has been shared widely on social media, with @mymixtapez's version racking up more than 11 million views.
"Say no to drugs. They too good. Y'all gon' like 'em and go crazy," he can be heard telling the group.
"You have to go to school to play football. You've got to have your education," he adds. "That's how you learn about teamwork and brotherhood. Team means, 'Together everyone achieves more.' Ain't no one bigger than the team."
Of course, the internet did what the internet does and roasted Kodak for his "inspirational" speech.
"This worse than Sexy Redd showing up to a high school smelling like weed," wrote one X user.
"It's the bottle in the hand, blunt in the hand, black behind the ear. Then him telling them to not do drugs they too good. couldn't put the bottle n weed down first?" posited another.
To be fair, his heart seems to be in the right place. But his messaging, er, needs work. The internet being the internet, he was bound to get dinged for appearing to encourage his audience to use drugs, the equivalent of a raver wearing an elementary school D.A.R.E. T-shirt. It doesn't feel like you mean it.