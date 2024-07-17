 Matt Gaetz's Face Shocks Internet at RNC in Milwaukee | Miami New Times
What Happened to Matt Gaetz's Face?!

Internet users are advising the Florida Congressman to lay off the Botox.
July 17, 2024
Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz's appearance at the Republican National Convention reportedly singed the eyeballs of some social media users.
Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz's appearance at the Republican National Convention reportedly singed the eyeballs of some social media users. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz appears to have radically changed up his skincare routine leading up to his speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

No sooner had Gaetz stepped up to the podium than social media users had their eyeballs virtually seared by the Congressman's Everest-arched eyebrows and shiny orange glow.

"Why does Matt Gaetz look like a sleep paralysis demon?" asked one.
Others feared the Republican representative may have overdone it on the dermal fillers. "Matt Gaetz (R-Botox)," wrote political journalist Peter Hamby:
Another viewer mistook Gaetz for a drag performer:
Comedian Rohita Kadambi took the next logical step, pointing out, "Using this much botox/filler is gender-affirming care, btw":
And for reference purposes, we have the quintessential Matt Gaetz before-and-after shots:
Feel free to direct links to your own theories about this unforeseen development in the 2024 election campaign to [email protected]. 
