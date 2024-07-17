What Happened to Matt Gaetz's Face?!

No sooner had Gaetz stepped up to the podium than social media users had their eyeballs virtually seared by the Congressman's Everest-arched eyebrows and shiny orange glow.
"Why does Matt Gaetz look like a sleep paralysis demon?" asked one.
Others feared the Republican representative may have overdone it on the dermal fillers. "Matt Gaetz (R-Botox)," wrote political journalist Peter Hamby:
Why does Matt Gaetz look like a sleep paralysis demon? pic.twitter.com/sr7WjeA3Fw— Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 18, 2024
Another viewer mistook Gaetz for a drag performer:
Matt Gaetz (R-Botox)— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) July 17, 2024
Comedian Rohita Kadambi took the next logical step, pointing out, "Using this much botox/filler is gender-affirming care, btw":
Matt Gaetz looks like he rushed from performing in a drag show to give his speech at the RNC 😩 pic.twitter.com/sU7z6nwQrr— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) July 18, 2024
And for reference purposes, we have the quintessential Matt Gaetz before-and-after shots:
Using this much botox/filler is gender affirming care, btw pic.twitter.com/VNsAQPIWLN— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) July 18, 2024
Feel free to direct links to your own theories about this unforeseen development in the 2024 election campaign to [email protected].
Matt Gaetz yesterday vs. Matt Gaetz today #RNCConvention pic.twitter.com/qWN6CPifsq— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 18, 2024