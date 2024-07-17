What Happened to Matt Gaetz's Face?!

Why does Matt Gaetz look like a sleep paralysis demon? pic.twitter.com/sr7WjeA3Fw — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 18, 2024

Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz appears to have radically changed up his skincare routine leading up to his speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Wednesday.No sooner had Gaetz stepped up to the podium than social media users had their eyeballs virtually seared by the Congressman's Everest-arched eyebrows and shiny orange glow."Why does Matt Gaetz look like a sleep paralysis demon?" asked one.Others feared the Republican representative may have overdone it on the dermal fillers. "Matt Gaetz (R-Botox)," wrote political journalist Peter Hamby:Another viewer mistook Gaetz for a drag performer:Comedian Rohita Kadambi took the next logical step, pointing out, "Using this much botox/filler is gender-affirming care, btw":And for reference purposes, we have the quintessential Matt Gaetz before-and-after shots: