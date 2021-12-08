Mad Club Wynwood Aims to Be More Than Just Another Nightclub

Mad Club Wynwood, the latest venture by the Dirty Rabbit Group, welcomes clubgoers with the promise of an upscale experience not usually found in the neighborhood.
The venue originated from the Dirty Rabbit Group's desire to create a hot spot unlike any other. It sought to curate a new experience unlike its popular Wynwood bar, the Dirty Rabbit.
"We wanted to go into the boutique nightclub. It was something that we hadn't done yet," says co-owner and director of operations Joey Vega. "When the opportunity presented itself, we wanted to create something completely different from what Wynwood had seen. We wanted to give the opportunity to a different demographic to come to Wynwood and not be judged."
Vega and club owner and chief creative officer Andres San Martin worked together to deliver an experience not just set on art, which is a significant driver of Wynwood's success and popularity. Instead, the partners wanted to introduce an upscale version of the parties found around the city.
"There is so much tourism and people in Wynwood who look for not just the average bar hopping, but more of an experience they are going to take," Vega explains. "We saw an opportunity to really capture those people in a new venue — the only one that is open until 5 a.m. We wanted to give these people a reason to come party with us."
With an emphasis on sophistication, the venue delivers a quick getaway and promises an experience that guests won't forget.
"When you think of a bee, you think of a queen bee. The queen tells the workers what to do and how to do it. It is the same thing here," Vega says. "She's in control of everything. That's what it symbolizes, because when you are here, you adapt to the lifestyle, and that's the Mad lifestyle."
To participate in that "lifestyle," guests are expected to adhere to the club's dress code, which prohibits shorts and sandals.
"When we say dress code, it goes back to what the queen wants," Vega explains. "We want to make sure to maintain a strict dress code. We are not necessarily looking for everyone in suits or fine dress shoes. We are open to the idea of understanding that fashion is very big."
Apart from attracting well-heeled guests, the club aims to impress with the music. Vega says Mad Club isn't focused on just one specific music style; instead, it pushes for a high-energy dance floor featuring a variety of genres and sounds.
"We are not just your ordinary nightclub," Vega emphasizes. "We wanted to create a different experience, bring people in, and have them leave entertained."
Mad Club Wynwood. 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-843-7021; madclubwynwood.com.