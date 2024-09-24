 III Points Satellite Party Lineup: Cloonee, George Clinton, Rick Ross | Miami New Times
III Points Announces 2024 Satellite Party Lineup and Venues

III Points is hosting satellite events featuring 60 acts across seven venues in Miami.
September 24, 2024
British producer Cloonee is one of the many acts appearing at III Points' satellite parties.
III Points returns next month, October 18 and 19, at Mana Wynwood, with Jamie XX, Justice, Massive Attack, and Disclosure among this year's headliners. But beyond the festival grounds, III Points is bringing back its satellite parties from October 17-20 for a more intimate performance spread across seven venues.

Naturally, because of III Points' close ties to Club Space (festival founder David Sinopoli is also a partner at the venue), it, along with its sister venues, Floyd and the Ground, will be hosting several parties, along with Space's Flagler Street lounge, Jolene Sound Room. Three non-affiliated venues will also host some programming: 11th Street megaclub E11even, downtown dive bar Over Under, and Little Haiti hot spot ZeyZey.

While exact dates and venues haven't been announced, III Points has revealed the lineup. Festival acts like Cloonee, George Clinton, Sara Landry, Vintage Culture, Seth Troxler, and Rick Ross will perform at the satellite events. (So far, the only act officially scheduled is Ross, who will perform at E11even on Saturday, October 19.)

Other noteworthy mentions are hip-house act Channel Tres, Detroit techno pioneer Juan Atkins, Irish rave maestro Kettama, Dutch duo Tinlicker, and Vancouver-based producer Yu Su.

III Points ticket holders will have first access to purchase admission to the satellite events; the general public who can't attend the festival will also have a chance to secure tickets.

Below are all the acts for the III Points satellite parties announced so far.
  • A-Trak
  • Artbvllyz
  • Asaf Samuel
  • Auroral Halal
  • Beltran
  • Ben UFO
  • Blond:ish
  • Carlita
  • Channel Tres
  • Chloé Robinson
  • Cloonee
  • DJ Koze
  • DJ Python
  • Fabiola
  • Felipe Gordon
  • George Clinton
  • Gio Elia
  • Heidi Lawden
  • Imogen
  • Jacques Greene
  • James Hype
  • Joe Kay
  • Jolene
  • Juan Atkins
  • Jubilee
  • Julio Victoria
  • Kettama
  • Ladiez Drink Free
  • Lake Hills
  • Layla Benitez
  • Mauricio, the Invisible
  • Meduza
  • Merca Bae
  • Ms. Mada
  • Nextdimensional
  • Overton Lloyd
  • Pawsa
  • Player Dave
  • Priori
  • Rebolledo
  • Ricardo Baez
  • Rick Ross
  • Sammy Virji
  • Sara Landry
  • Seth Troxler
  • Skin On Skin
  • Superpitcher
  • Thee Sacred Souls
  • Tinlicker
  • Triangles
  • Ultrathem
  • Vintage Culture
  • Whitesquare
  • Will Buck
  • Winter Wrong
  • XXJonaXX
  • Yu Su
