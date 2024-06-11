III Points Adds Massive Attack, Disclosure, DJ Shadow, and Others to Lineup

The bill also includes Bar Italia, Ben UFO, Bladee, Blond:Ish, Carlita, Channel Tres, DJ Koze, Glass Beams, ISOxo, Mall Grab, Pawsa, PinkPantheress, Rezz, Seth Troxler, Thee Sacred Souls, and Vintage Culture.
Some of the more interesting additions include Massive Attack, who led the electronic and trip-hop movement coming out of the UK during most of the '90s, with the albums Blue Lines, Protection, and Mezzanine leading the charge.
Then there is DJ Shadow, who is partially responsible for III Points' existence. In 2012, Shadow was booked to play Mansion nightclub in Miami Beach but was kicked off the decks mid-set because his sound was "too future." That inspired III Points' organizers to create the festival, offering Miami an event that championed alternative acts that didn't play it safe. And in a full-circle moment, Shadow was invited back to Miami to perform at III Points' inaugural event.
Then there is the addition of Drain Gang leader Bladee, who will hopefully team up on stage with fellow Swede Yung Lean, the latter part of the first crop of acts III Points announced in April. The pair has been creating some of the wildest music coming out of the Scandinavian country for more than a decade.
III Points is set to return to Mana Wynwood on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19. Tickets will again go on sale Friday, June 14, at 1:11 p.m., although you can sign up for early access via iiipoints.com.
Check out the III Points 2024 lineup so far below:
- A-Trak
- Arca
- Artemas
- Aurora Halal (Live)
- Bad Gyal
- Bar Italia
- Beltran
- Ben UFO
- Bladee
- Blond:Ish
- Carlita
- Channel Tres
- Chasewest
- Chloé Robinson [B2B Coffintexts]
- Cloonee
- Coffintexts [B2B Chloé Robinson]
- Craze [B2B Shinobi]
- D33 (Danny Daze0 [B2B Maher Daniel]
- Disclosure
- Disco Lines
- DJ Koze
- DJ Shadow
- Elderbrook
- Eli Escobar [B2B Jubilee]
- Felipe Gordon [B2B Will Buck]
- Glass Beams
- Heidi Lawden
- HorsegiirL
- Isabella Lovestory
- ISOxo
- Jacques Greene
- James Hype [B2B Meduza]
- Jamie xx
- Joe Kay
- Jonny From Space (Live)
- Juan Atkins
- Jubilee [B2B Eli Escobar]
- Jungle
- Justice
- Kaytranada
- Kenya Graze
- Kettama [B2B Skin On Skin]
- Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]
- Layla Benitez
- Layton Giordani
- Maher Daniel [B2B D33]
- Mall Grab
- Malone [B2B Miluhska]
- Massive Attack
- Meduza [B2B James Hype]
- Miguelle & Tones
- Miluhska [B2B Malone
- Mochakk
- Natural Wonder Beauty Concept
- Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (Live A/V)
- Of The Trees
- Pachanga Boys
- Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton
- Pawsa
- PinkPantheress
- Player Dave
- Pretty Girl
- Priori [B2B Sister System]
- Raekwon
- Ranger Trucco
- Rezz
- Ricardo Baez [B2B Whitesquare]
- Rick Ross
- Salute
- Sammy Virji
- Sara Landry
- Sega Bodega
- Seth Troxler
- Shinobi [B2B Craze]
- Sister System [B2B Priori]
- Skee Mask
- Skin On Skin [B2B Kettama]
- Snow Strippers
- SoFTT
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Tinlicker (Live)
- Toro y Moi
- True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]
- Whitesquare [B2b Ricardo Baez]
- Will Buck [B2B Felipe Gordon]
- Vintage Culture
- Yung Lean