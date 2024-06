III Points Adds Massive Attack, Disclosure, DJ Shadow, and Others to Lineup

A-Trak

Arca

Artemas

Aurora Halal (Live)

Bad Gyal

Bar Italia

Beltran

Ben UFO

Bladee

Blond:Ish

Carlita

Channel Tres

Chasewest

Chloé Robinson [B2B Coffintexts]

Cloonee

Coffintexts [B2B Chloé Robinson]

Craze [B2B Shinobi]

D33 (Danny Daze0 [B2B Maher Daniel]

Disclosure

Disco Lines

DJ Koze

DJ Shadow

Elderbrook

Eli Escobar [B2B Jubilee]

Felipe Gordon [B2B Will Buck]

Glass Beams

Heidi Lawden

HorsegiirL

Isabella Lovestory

ISOxo

Jacques Greene

James Hype [B2B Meduza]

Jamie xx

Joe Kay

Jonny From Space (Live)

Juan Atkins

Jubilee [B2B Eli Escobar]

Jungle

Justice

Kaytranada

Kenya Graze

Kettama [B2B Skin On Skin]

Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]

Layla Benitez

Layton Giordani

Maher Daniel [B2B D33]

Mall Grab

Malone [B2B Miluhska]

Massive Attack

Meduza [B2B James Hype]

Miguelle & Tones

Miluhska [B2B Malone

Mochakk

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (Live A/V)

Of The Trees

Pachanga Boys

Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton

Pawsa

PinkPantheress

Player Dave

Pretty Girl

Priori [B2B Sister System]

Raekwon

Ranger Trucco

Rezz

Ricardo Baez [B2B Whitesquare]

Rick Ross

Salute

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Sega Bodega

Seth Troxler

Shinobi [B2B Craze]

Sister System [B2B Priori]

Skee Mask

Skin On Skin [B2B Kettama]

Snow Strippers

SoFTT

Thee Sacred Souls

Tinlicker (Live)

Toro y Moi

True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]

Whitesquare [B2b Ricardo Baez]

Will Buck [B2B Felipe Gordon]

Vintage Culture

Yung Lean

After announcing a handful of acts back in April , including Justice, Jamie xx, Bad Gyal, and Arca, III Points dropped the second phase of its 2024 lineup today. Joining the festival are British trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack, sibling duo Disclosure, and "too future" (IYFYF) producer DJ Shadow.The bill also includes Bar Italia, Ben UFO, Bladee, Blond:Ish, Carlita, Channel Tres, DJ Koze, Glass Beams, ISOxo, Mall Grab, Pawsa, PinkPantheress, Rezz, Seth Troxler, Thee Sacred Souls, and Vintage Culture.Some of the more interesting additions include Massive Attack, who led the electronic and trip-hop movement coming out of the UK during most of the '90s, with the albums, andleading the charge.Then there is DJ Shadow, who is partially responsible for III Points' existence. In 2012, Shadow was booked to play Mansion nightclub in Miami Beach but was kicked off the decks mid-set because his sound was "too future." That inspired III Points' organizers to create the festival, offering Miami an event that championed alternative acts that didn't play it safe. And in a full-circle moment, Shadow was invited back to Miami to perform at III Points' inaugural event Then there is the addition of Drain Gang leader Bladee, who will hopefully team up on stage with fellow Swede Yung Lean, the latter part of the first crop of acts III Points announced in April. The pair has been creating some of the wildest music coming out of the Scandinavian country for more than a decade.III Points is set to return to Mana Wynwood on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19. Tickets will again go on sale Friday, June 14, at 1:11 p.m., although you can sign up for early access via iiipoints.com Check out the III Points 2024 lineup so far below: