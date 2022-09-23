Hocus Pocus Takes Over Factory Town for Three Days of Spooky Beats

Last year, Factory Town, the industrial warehouse lot operated by Club Space as a makeshift event space, made its debut during the Halloween weekend with Hocus Pocus. The three-day event, presented by Link Miami Rebels, hosted acts like Charlotte De Witte, Adam Beyer, Tiga, Chris Lake, Bob Moses, and Loco Dice.
The party returns this Halloween weekend, October 28-30, with another packed lineup of DJs. Gorgon City, Claptone, Sofi Tukker, Jamie Jones, the Martinez Brothers, Damian Lazarus, Dubfire, Fisher, and Loco Dice are just some of the acts on this year's bill. The event will feature two stages, Infinity Room and Espacio Próximo, spread throughout the Factory Town space.
"Last year, Hocus Pocus was the first time we ever activated Factory Town," says Coloma Kaboomsky, the founder of Link Miami Rebels and a partner in Club Space. "After a year, we've been working a lot on the property. There are a lot more trees. We understand how the property works in regard to the door and flow of people. It's not going to be as experimental as it was the first time around."
If you have yet to stop by the venue, think of it as somewhat akin to Berlin's Berghain, which is housed in a former heating plant built in 1953 in the German capital. Factory Town sits in an industrial park at the edge of Hialeah. It's already hosted a handful of events, including Miami Art Week parties and the must-attend Get Lost 24-hour party during Miami Music Week.
Save for some sound issues that caused residents as far as sleepy suburb Miami Springs to complain about the noise (the team quickly addressed that), the venue has brought attention to an area home to mostly junkyards.
For the second edition of Hocus Pocus, Kaboomsky hopes attendees see how far the venue has come since its debut last year, including a cypress dome that provides natural cooling and groundwater filtration and a production level that matches Link Miami Rebel's previous outdoor events.
Still, Kaboomsky is excited about the lineup taking over the venue. He points to acts that most people aren't perhaps familiar with yet, but he's excited about, like German producer Len Faki, who he refers to as a "techno god"; "up-and-coming techno royalty" Indira Paganotto; the "sophisticated talent" of Recondite; and Israeli producer Mita Gami, who Kaboomsky warns is putting some of the best house music out there today.
If the lineup is enough to entice you to attend, there's also a costume contest, where the first-place prize is access to Club Space for a year.
"On the broader perspective, Halloween is a very competitive party holiday in the nation. When you talk about the major cities in the U.S., Miami hasn't been thought of as a destination for Halloween," Kaboomsky explains. He is hoping to change that perception with Hocus Pocus.
