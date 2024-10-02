Want More Brat After Charli XCX's Concert? Head to This Miami Rave

Pop icons Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are bringing their sold-out Sweat Tour to the Kaseya Center on Saturday, October 5. But keeping the party going in true Brat fashion is HyperMiami, a new local collective, with a post-concert rave at a secret location. The lineup is a who's who of Miami's underground, including Marte, Saturnsarii, Winter Wrong, Quetamine, DJ Sabi, and Miss Purple Shampoo.
Officially founded in 2022, HyperMiami is relatively new on the scene, but its vision has been years in the making.
After spending time in the punk underbellies of cities like Berlin and New York City to pursue their respective creative careers, the founders returned to their hometown of the 305, ready to shake up the Magic City underground music landscape.
The inspiration for Saturday's rave comes directly from HyperMiami's experiences abroad, particularly in Berlin's techno scene, with just a sprinkle of the infectious Charli's Brat aesthetic encompassing everything from early 2000s indie sleaze to modern-day EDM.
"This event is inspired by Charli's Ibiza Boiler Room set that she just did and Miami's hard techno scene with clubs like Domicile," one of HyperMiami's founders tells New Times over email. "I have also been a huge fan of hyperpop, following the genre that emerged from the UK in the 2010s for the past ten years. I noticed Miami doesn't have a hyperpop scene, and I want to be part of bringing that to Miami as well, like the sksksks hyperpop parties in Brooklyn. Instead of creating a carbon copy of that, I think Miami DJs offer something unique. They bring in influences from Latincore like perreo and old-school influences like Miami booty bass and breakbeats/electro."
For HyperMiami, Brat isn't just a theme — it's a movement. They've taken the ethos of the British pop star's latest album and woven it into every detail of the upcoming event, from the DJ lineup to the venue's visuals.
Marte sees the rave as the perfect platform to showcase Miami's diverse underground sounds and talent. But, as they point out, those belonging to the collective are also queer, and they hope to serve as a safe space for all those looking to get away from their daily constraints however they can.
"'Brat' to me is someone who's down to party all night, someone who doesn't care about being cringe or corny and just wants to do whatever calls to their heart," Marte says. "They are also someone who is liberated from all prejudice, and they don't care about what people say because they're just here for a fun time. My set, in particular, will be a mix of pop nostalgia with underground electronic sounds. It's all about bridging those worlds together."
Unlike other afterparties during the Sweat Tour's run, this particular rave will highlight Miami's homegrown talent. Those looking to keep the night going strong can also expect heart-thumping beats alongside live visuals from Wave Ray Productions, Chro.lik, and Devoid Caliber.
For DJ Sabi, known for their hyperperreo parties that merge reggaetón and hyperpop, the night will fast-track partygoers into a genre-blurring experience.
"This moment in music reflects how fun genre-blending and reinvention of classics is," Sabi tells New Times. "Hyperperreo is about creating an environment of dynamic, self-assured energy where there's something for everyone to dance to. I love to feature tracks by underground artists and producers who have become friends of mine, and I don't shy away from being a little experimental."
Miss Purple Shampoo hopes partygoers adopt a mentality of "saying 'Fuck you!' to the world and having a good time."
But it's also about transformation — stepping into your most confident self and dancing the night away, no matter what's happening in your personal life.
"I wanted to be a part of this because I love playing the afterparties of concerts," Miss Purple Shampoo explains. "The excitement from the concert always seems to be carried on to the event, which produces a truly electric crowd, and I couldn't think of a better way to spend my night after the show. This will be my third Brat-themed gig, and the energy of these events has been so empowering, so liberating. I'm so grateful for this album because it's given me some of the most fun DJing experiences I've had yet."
Aside from a purely out-of-body sonic experience, those feeling up to it can even get temporary lower back tattoos (AKA tramp stamps) to really drive home that brat-titude. But at its core, this uniquely local rave is a love letter to Miami and its ever-evolving alternative scenes, one that HyperMiami hopes leaves attendees just a little more proud of their city.
And, if Charli XCX herself shows up, that would certainly be pretty brat.
"I hope people walk away proud to be from Miami when they see what local artists and musicians can create together," HyperMiami says. "This rave is a celebration of everything we've learned abroad, brought back to share with the Miami community."
After Party: A Hyperpop Warehouse Rave After the Charli XCX Concert. With Marte, Saturnsarii, Winter Wrong, Quetamine, DJ Sabi, and Miss Purple Shampoo. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at a secret location, Miami; bratafterparty.miami. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via shotgun.live.