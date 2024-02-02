Get Lost Will Not Return for Miami Music Week 2024

Damian Lazarus, the producer and promoter who heads up the 24-hour party, announced via Instagram that the annual event will "take a pause" this year.
"Since discovering locations like Studio A, Electric Pickle, Lemon City, and Factory Town over the years, we have always prided ourselves on being a unique, standalone event like nothing else around," Lazarus wrote. "We feel that last year's incredible 20th anniversary of Crosstown Rebels was simply so good that we've decided to take a pause to let that experience live in the memory as one of the greatest shows we've ever made."
According to Lazarus, rather than return to Miami, Get Lost will announce three separate events in three new locations, to take place in March, June, and September.
"Miami is our original home. This event has become one of the most loved events on the annual party calendar, so we recognize that this will be sad news for many," Lazarus wrote. "We love you, Miami, and we will return in good time to get lost together again."
Since its founding in 2007, Get Lost has evolved into one of the biggest events by volume and lineup during Miami Music Week. Its last few editions drew thousands of partiers to the massive Factory Town venue in Hialeah, with the previous year's lineup featuring dozens of high-profile DJs, including Carl Craig, Pete Tong, A-Trak, and Danny Daze.
