Miami's Five Most Expensive New Year's Eve 2020 Parties

Miami nightlife is brimming with ballers who drop obscene amounts of money on tables and bottles at megaclubs year-round. However, New Year’s Eve is when the upper echelon of deep-pocketed party people makes it rain. Whether you're a high-rolling corporate suit who exploits employees' surplus labor or an onlooker who's fascinated by the lifestyles of the rich and depraved, New Times has rounded up the priciest New Year’s Eve experiences in South Florida.

EXPAND The Jonas Brothers will close out 2019 in Miami. Michele Eve Sandberg

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s Ultimate New Year’s Eve VIP Experience With the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello

The famous Fontainebleau resort is offering one lucky guest a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rub shoulders with the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello for the low, low price of $500,000. The six-figure package includes a five-night stay in a luxurious oceanfront suite that offers panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean for up to ten guests; a stage-front table at the Jonas Brothers’ poolside concert; VIP table service at Marshmello’s LIV performance; backstage meet-and-greets with both acts; a $25,000 shopping spree in the resort's exclusive jewelry store and its fashion boutique; nightly private dinners at the hotel’s signature restaurants as well as a special tour of the hotel’s food and beverage operations; and access to luxury supercars such as a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, a Ferrari 488 spider, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom. The Miami Beach establishment was even nice enough to toss in a New Year’s Day recovery plan boasting an in-suite breakfast with a Bloody Mary bar and personalized spa services. As of press time, this steal of a bargain remains unclaimed.

Marshmello Photo by George Martinez

Marshmello at LIV

If you don't have $500,000 stuffed under in your mattress or aren't a Jonas Brothers fan, the nightclub inside the Fontainebleau is offering a VIP package to see EDM innovator and Fortnite sensation Marshmello. For the more reasonable cost of $25,000, a 15-person crew can throw down next to a dance-floor table at LIV, which underwent a $10 million renovation in 2017 that included installing a robotically controlled chandelier that moves in time with the music. Warning: If you're making this purchase for the love of the music, know that the price doesn’t include tax or tip.

DaBaby Photo by Spicy Rico

DaBaby, Diddy, and DJ Khaled at Story

Charlotte, North Carolina's DaBaby spent the year skyrocketing from viral sensation to chart-topping phenomenon while notching two hit albums and a ratings-busting

performance. The rapper will kick off 2020 at Story in South Beach, where he’ll show off his breakneck flows and catchy lyricism for what's sure to be a crowd of fans. Miami fixtures and legendary record producers Diddy and DJ Khaled will coheadline the evening, and for the economical price of $10,000, five men and five women (the gender parity is a requirement — always read the fine print before clubbing) can enjoy a dance-floor table in the center of the action.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Zedd

Zedd at Daer Nightclub

Since the Seminole Hard Rock’s guitar-shaped hotel debuted at the end of October, its clubbing complex, Daer, has done the seemingly impossible and facilitated an Atlantic City-style nightlife experience in Broward County. On New Year’s Eve, the club will welcome the Grammy-winning DJ Zedd to take control of the venue's state-of-the-art sound system. Table packages cost up to $10,000 and include a variety of champagne and vodka bottle options. We "Daer" you not to snag this deal!

EXPAND The Knocks will play a set at Hyde Beach. Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach

A Night in the Big Apple — New Year's Eve 2020 at Hyde Beach

Lovers of glitz and glamour flock to South Beach’s SLS Hotel for its premier nightlife destination, Hyde Beach — an 8,000-plus-square-foot indoor-outdoor space that boasts a pool and beach area. Revelers will be transported to New York City for A Night in the Big Apple, complete with an open bar, interactive performances, games, and other diversions. The most expensive package includes a table for ten in the DJ booth, where you'll get up close and personal with the New York-based DJ duo the Knocks. Don't buy it for the pair's brand of high-octane indie-pop beats; do it because nothing screams a genuine appreciation for music and artistry more than leveraging money to share physical space with artists you've never met before. Happy New Year!