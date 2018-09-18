 


Drake at Miami Senior High School
Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Has Your Favorite Rapper Done as Much for Miami as Drake?

Cristina Jerome | September 18, 2018 | 8:00am
Your favorite rapper went to the strip club last night and blew thousands of dollars on big-booty hoes, overpriced bottles, and the “private room.” And, hey, there's nothing wrong with a good time. But sometimes there are better ways to spend your money, like giving back to the less fortunate — you know, the ones who can’t afford big-booty hoes.

Celebrities are often held to a standard of role models. Regular people expect stars to do their due diligence and give back, in part because it's easy to assume they have plenty to give. Nothing screams “I have a ton of extra money that could change lives at a homeless shelter” like big, flashy chains and trips to Dubai.

Drake went viral earlier this year by helping a few Miamians with their college and everyday needs. Ask yourself: Does your favorite rapper give back?

In February, Drake was given nearly $1 million to produce a video for his hit single “God’s Plan.” Instead of blowing the money on flashy production values, he spent the cash making other people happy. A cool $25,000 of his budget was donated to Miami Senior High to help its tutoring program. According to U.S. News & World Report, the school's student test scores barely scraped 50 percent, making tutoring a necessity.

Along with giving Miami kids a shot at a better future, Drake also provided new uniforms for their sports teams. (Yes, those uniforms were stamped with the logo for OVO, Drake's record label, but a donation is a donation.) Then $50,000 of his budget was spent on groceries for families at Sabor Tropical Supermarket. Another $50,000 was donated to a local homeless shelter. And yet another $50,000 was given to Destiny James, a University of Miami junior who needed the money for her education. "God's Plan" also shows Drake offering cash gifts to struggling families. This is how you serve a county.

Where are your favorite rappers' contributions? Last year, Broward County’s Kodak Black organized a back-to-school drive for Pompano Beach students. (Unfortunately, it was shut down by police.) Miami-Dade's LunchMoney Lewis donates his spare change and time to the Haitian Children’s Initiative, whose goal is to improve the quality of life for the future leaders of Haiti. Rick Ross gives back through his foundation for back-to-school needs, as does Zoey Dollaz’s foundation, Dollaz 4 Kids. Even XXXTentacion hosted a show in Broward to give its profits to the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. But sometimes it seems as if there are plenty of other South Florida artists who can’t even hand a dollar to the homeless walking the streets of Wynwood.

When Drake isn't spending weeks on the charts, he's frequently the butt of jokes and the latest meme. But there’s no doubt he cares about communities, even if they're not his own. Along with the blessings he has given Miami-Dade, he also contributes to his hometown of Toronto and donated $10,000 to Dixon Hall, a charity that provides opportunities to families living in low-income communities.

Fans expect rappers to give back, and the internet has no problem holding accountable those who don’t. So the next time you’re making it rain from the second floor of Tootsie's, think twice. Or, at the very least, think of Drake, who's probably putting your favorite local dancer through nursing school.

Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour. With Drake and Migos. 7 p.m. Friday, September 21, and Saturday, September 22, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Tickets cost $55.50 to $195.50 via ticketmaster.com.

 
Cristina Jerome is a freelance music writer and event producer based in South Florida. She spends her time listening to R&B and making purple flower crowns. Follow her work on RnBae.com.

