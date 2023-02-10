Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Music News

Another One! DJ Khaled Signs Deal with Def Jam

February 10, 2023 9:00AM

DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The following message was intercepted by New Times communications experts from the Planet Khaled, settled by DJ Khaled after his success literally skyrocketed his Jet Ski into outer space. A strange and unique dialect of English has developed on the planet, owing to years of isolation in space, so we are publishing the original message unedited alongside a translation into standard English.

MIAMI.

WE BACK.

THEY DIDN'T WANT THIS TO HAPPEN. THEY DIDN'T WANT US TO SUCCEED.

BUT WE MADE IT.

WE THE BEST MUSIC. DEF JAM MUSIC. TOGETHER.

IT'S A MAJOR KEY.

IT'S A MOVEMENT.

THEY DIDN'T WANT THIS TO COME TOGETHER. BUT THEY CAN'T STOP US.

THAT'S HIP-HOP. DEF JAM IS HIP-HOP. DJ KHALED IS HIP-HOP. THE CULTURE.

IT'S LIT.

THEY KNOW IT. UNIVERSAL MUSIC KNOW IT. EXECUTIVE. GLOBAL. CREATIVE. WE THE BEST WORLDWIDE.

THEY DIDN'T SEE THIS COMING. THEY CAN'T RECOGNIZE THE GRIND. BUT WE NEVER STOP THE GRIND.

THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE.

4 BILLION STREAMS WORLDWIDE. THAT'S A MAJOR KEY.

THEY CAN'T STOP THE VISION. WE GOT GOD ON OUR SIDE.

THAT'S A MAJOR KEY. WHO WANTED THIS? GOD DID.

THAT'S THE ALBUM. RICK ROSS. LIL WAYNE. JAY-Z. FRIDAYY THE YOUNG LORD. GOD DID. GO GET THAT.

GRAMMY NOMINATED. BET AWARDS NOMINATED. BILLBOARD NUMBER ONE ALBUM. WE ALL OVER THE CHARTS. GOD DID. GO STREAM THAT.

GRATEFUL.

BELIEVE IN YOURSELF. ONE LOVE. WE THE BEST MUSIC FOREVER.

Translation: New Orleans-bred, Miami-based DJ Khaled has announced an exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings for future releases on his label We the Best. He will also join the venerable hip-hop label's parent company Universal Music Group as a global creative consultant, having previously served as an A&R for the label. The announcement follows a recent performance at the 65th-annual Grammy Awards, where he performed his track "God Did," from the multi-Grammy nominated album of the same name, alongside Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Fridayy.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
No Way Out

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation