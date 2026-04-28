12 Can’t-Miss Miami Concerts Happening in May 2026

Belle and Sebastian will celebrate the 30th anniversary of two of their most essential albums with a U.S. tour and a Miami stop.

With hurricane season and the stifling humidity looming over Miami, May might be the final chance to enjoy a live concert — especially if it’s outdoors — in relative comfort. Thankfully, this month is packed with stellar shows you aren’t going to want to miss.

From Tallahassee native Ethel Cain taking the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach to indie-pop icons Belle & Sebastian stopping at the Adrienne Arsht Center, you’ve got a lot to look forward to. There’s also Latin pop legends like Alejandro Sanz and Laura Pausini, indie sleeze goddess Santigold, and Drain Gang member Thaiboy Digital.

Check out all the concerts coming to Miami in May that you’ll want to add to your calendar.

Alejandro Sanz at the Kaseya Center (May 2)

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Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz lands at the Kaseya Center as part of his ¿Y Ahora Qué? U.S. Tour. Sanz has been a fixture in the Spanish music scene for nearly four decades. Though he’s been dominating stages in Spain and Latin America since his breakthrough fourth album, 1995’s 3, Sanz crossed over into the Anglo market when he teamed up with Colombian singer Shakira on “La Tortura” in 2005. He’s also collaborated with acts like Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, and Danny Ocean. Either way, your mom won’t want to miss this show. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $165.69 to $923.40 via ticketmaster.com.

Joost Klein at ZeyZey (May 3)

Dutch musician Joost Klein brings his 2026 World Tour to ZeyZey. The 28-year-old released his tenth album, Kleinkunst, in January, mixing elements of gabber, Eurotrance, and happy hardcore and collaborations with HorsegiirL, MCR-T, Mark Forster, and Anouk. Klein’s music can come off as a joke, but while he certainly has a sense of humor, Klein takes his career pretty seriously. He’s recently performed at Coachella and has even represented his home country at Eurovision. Come with an open mind, and you’ll certainly leave the show with a smile. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Sold out.

Ashnikko at the Fillmore Miami Beach (May 6)

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Charli XCX. PinkPantheress. Zara Larsson. It seems like the world is finally catching up to pop’s (former) middle class. Here’s hoping North Carolina native Ashnikko is the next alt-pop girl to blow up. The 30-year-old released her sophomore effort, Smoochies, in 2025, which NME‘s Nick Levine noted that “rarely has the dancefloor’s sexual pulse been celebrated quite so viscerally.” Her Smoochies Tour finally lands in South Beach when it stops at the Fillmore Miami Beach with singer/producer Googly Eyes as the opener. 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-938-2509; fillmore-miami.com. Tickets cost $51.10 via ticketmaster.com.

Ari Lennox at the Fillmore Miami Beach (May 7)

R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox is currently on her Vacancy Tour, which stops at the Fillmore Miami Beach with openers Lekan and Phabo. The tour is in support of Lennox’s third album, Vacancy, which dropped earlier this year. According to Pitchfork’s Vrinda Jagota, Vancancy “features the most skillful vocal performances of Lennox’s career.” While Lennox is no longer signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records (she remains signed to Interscope), you can’t help but feel her best work is yet to come. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-938-2509; fillmore-miami.com. Tickets cost $62 to $103.25 via ticketmaster.com.

The proudly trans musician has partnered with the Ally Coalition to donate $1 of every ticket sold to organizations serving the trans community. Photo by Dollie Kyarn

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Ethel Cain at the Fillmore Miami Beach (May 9)

If you didn’t get your ticket for Ethel Cain’s show back when New Times called it one of the most anticipated concerts of 2026, sorry to let you know it’s sold out. (Don’t say I didn’t warn you.) Cain is coming off two back-to-back high-caliber albums, 2022’s Preacher’s Daughter and 2025’s Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, as well as the highly experimental project Perverts released in early 2025. The proudly trans musician has partnered with the Ally Coalition to donate $1 of every ticket sold to organizations serving the trans community. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmore-miami.com. Sold out.

Thaiboy Digital at the Ground (May 14)

Drain Gang fans, rise up! Longtime member Thaiboy Digital is taking over the Ground in downtown Miami for his Underworld Tour. This year, he released Paradise, his first album in four years, with production by the Swedish production collective Swedm. The Bangkok-based artist cut his teeth in the Swedish underground as a part of the Drain Gang, including Bladee, Ecco2K, and Yung Lean. He was forced to leave Sweden in 2015 after his mother’s work visa expired, but he remained an essential member of the group even from afar. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Ground, 32 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via dice.fm.

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Laura Pausini at the Kaseya Center (May 16)

One of the most successful Spanish-language singers in the world is an Italian woman. Yes, there was a point in time when Laura Pausini was the world’s biggest Spanish pop star. Pausini released her debut in 1993, singing exclusively in Italian, but her career went into the stratosphere when she crossed over into Spanish. Thanks to a much larger audience, songs like “Amores Extraños” and “Gente” made her a household name, and even at 51, she’s still considered one of the greatest Spanish-language singers of all time. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $80.89 to $264 via ticketmaster.com.

Lords of Acid at Culture Room (May 16)

Belgian industrial legends Lords of Acid are on the road as part of their Cheeky Freaky Tour, bringing with them Dead on a Sunday, Princess Superstar, Tony and the Kiki, and MZ Neon. The group hasn’t released a new album since 2018’s Pretty in Kink, but according to founder Praga Khan, a new album is on the way, with some new material making its way to the setlist. Still, you can expect some of the band’s most recognizable songs like “Pussy” and “I Sit on Acid.” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $42.40 via ticketmaster.com.

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Belle & Sebastian at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (May 17)

Any true indie-pop fan knows how much Belle & Sebastian means to the genre. Since forming in 1994, the Scottish band has been delivering some of the most lush chamber pop. Now, the legends are back on the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Tigermilk, and its follow-up, If You’re Feeling Sinister, which were released six months apart. To mark the milestone, Belle & Sebastian will perform If You’re Feeling Sinister in its entirety along with music from the band’s vast catalog. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $64.35 to $122.85.

Santigold at ZeyZey (May 23)

Whether you call it dance rock, hipster music, or indie sleaze, Santigold was one of the movement’s biggest figures in the late 2000s. Tracks like “L.E.S. Artistes,” “Creator,” and “Disparate Youth” were dance floor staples at indie nights. It almost seemed like Santigold was poised to become a global superstar, but in some ways, she was too early to the game. Her sound was too forward-thinking for pop fans and not rock enough for the mosh pit. In today’s alt-pop girlie climate, she’d probably be ruling the charts. Still, you can witness what could have been. She stops at ZeyZey. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $73.20 to $115.20 via shotgun.live.

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Rhye at ZeyZey (May 24 and 25)

While Canadian singer Mike Milosh, AKA Rhye, has released a full-length project since 2021’s Home, he’s dropped plenty of singles, including his latest, “Close Your Mouth,” in March. Still, Rhye is best known for his 2013 debut, Woman, back when Rhye was still a duo. Since then, the project has been known for delivering the kind of alternative, downtempo soul and R&B not dissimilar to Sade. And Rhye certainly still has its fans, with the first ZeyZey show selling out. Thankfully, a second show was added, but I wouldn’t wait too long to nab a ticket. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $60 to $90 via shotgun.live.

Paulo Londra at Fillmore (May 26)

Argentine rapper Paulo Londra is bringing his Next Rounds Tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach. The 28-year-old is one of the biggest acts to emerge from the Argentine urbano scene. He’s released two albums to date, his latest being 2022’s Back to the Game, and has collaborated with acts like Feid, Bizarrap, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Duki, and Ed Sheeran. His setlist should cover his extensive catalog, with plenty of fan favorites sprinkled in. 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-938-2509; fillmore-miami.com. Tickets cost $54 to $86.50 via ticketmaster.com.