Shakira Adds Second Miami Date on 2026 World Tour

“Las Mujeres Facturan” might as well be the name of Shakira’s world tour, because the “Pies Descalzos” singer has been especially active in South Florida lately. In 2025 alone, she delivered five local shows: two at Hard Rock Stadium last June and three “Up Close & Personal” performances to close out the year at Hard Rock Live in December. Now, Shakira has added a second Miami stop as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, local fans will be able to see has on July 1 and July 2 at Kaseya Center.

The newly added Miami date lands within a limited U.S. arena run that gives fans a more approachable version of the global production. After dominating stadiums across Latin America and North America, this leg shifts the experience into more intimate spaces without sacrificing the quality that’s defined the tour so far.

Named after her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the tour reflects a defining era in Shakira’s career — one rooted in reinvention, resilience (after her divorce from soccer player Gerard Piqué), and cultural dominance. The album has already earned major accolades, including a Grammy win for Best Latin Album, and broke streaming records in its first 24 hours.

That momentum continues with her latest release, “Algo Tú,” featuring Colombian artist Beéle — a collaboration that, following her BZRP Music Session, keeps her sound aligned with a new generation of Latin hitmakers while staying grounded in her signature pop-global fusion.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Numbers

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Globally, the tour has been nothing short of historic. Since launching in 2025, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has become the highest-grossing tour ever by a Latin artist, pulling in over $421 million and selling more than 3.3 million tickets across 86 shows. Earlier this year, Shakira made headlines with a record-breaking free concert at Mexico City’s Zócalo, drawing an estimated 400,000 attendees — one of the largest crowds in the city’s history.

As expected, tickets will be in high demand. Citi and Verizon presales begin April 3, followed by an artist presale on April 7. General on-sale opens April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages, including premium seating and pre-show experiences, will also be available.

At this point, we could say that Shakira has a well deserved Miami ongoing residency, and we are here for it!