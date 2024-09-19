 Bobby Shmurda Kicks Out Miami Sex Workers, Issues "Broke Girls" PSA | Miami New Times
Rapper Issues PSA to Miami "Broke Girls" While Kicking Out Sex Workers

While kicking two alleged sex workers off his Miami property, rapper Bobby Shmurda filmed a PSA to "broke girls" of the city.
September 19, 2024
Bobby Shmurda wants everyone to know he doesn't pay for sex.
Bobby Shmurda wants everyone to know he doesn't pay for sex. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
A video has recently surfaced of rapper Bobby Shmurda at his Miami home making a public service announcement to all Miami "broke girls" that he does not pay for sex as he kicks two women off his property for allegedly trying to get paid to have sex at 10 a.m Sunday.

The video shows the two blondes with heavy bottoms leaving in a hurry as the "Hot N*gga" rapper yelled, "Tell all the bitches in Miami, Smurda don't buy no pussy. Get your motherfuckin' ass out of here! Get yo ass out of here, bitch! Get the fuck out here! The dust pussy! We don't want none of that shit! Take your ass to the shelter!"

Shmurda also used the video's overlay text to complain about these two women supposedly trying to pull a scheme and sell themselves early in the morning. He also used his situation with these women to let all financially struggling women of Miami know: "We buy buildings, not bitches."
While Shmurda criticized these women for allegedly selling themselves, other reports suggest that this stemmed from him being "salty" after spending time with the women and that the conversations about sexual relations transitioned into the two attempting to get paid for their services.

After kicking the two women off his property, Shmurda goes to Instagram to take the time to elaborate on why he doesn't pay for sex.
As for the two women, fortunately for them, you can barely see their faces. And, if they were doing what Shmurda claims they were doing, maybe they found better luck elsewhere. After all, Miami is a place where opportunity never sleeps. 
