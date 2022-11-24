Can't Decide What to Pick Up on RSD Black Friday? Here Are Some Expert Recommendations

But did you know there's another Record Store Day in November? Taking place on Black Friday, the aptly named RSD Black Friday may not be as flashy as its April counterpart, but fans and record collectors still turn out in droves hoping to score limited-edition releases. The complete list of RSD Black Friday releases is available on recordstoreday.com, but note that because of the limited availability, stores usually don't carry all the releases, and the releases they do have available are generally in very small quantities. It's best to call ahead and make sure they have that release available — and don't ask them to hold it for you because the answer will probably be "no."
So instead of heading to the mall or big-box stores, why not shop local instead? Participating South Florida stores include Sweat Records, Technique Records, Yesterday & Today Records, and Lucky Records in Miami and Radio-Active Records, We Got the Beats (Oakland Park and Lauderhill), and the Record Rack in Broward.
If you can't decide what to put on your shopping list, New Times reached out to Lolo Reskin of Sweat, Mikey Ramirez of Technique, and Nat Smallish of Radio-Active to ask about their favorite RSD Black Friday releases.
Mikey Ramirez, Technique Records880 NE 79th St., Miami
786-717-6622
techniquerecords.com The Cure, Wish (30th-Anniversary Edition Picture Disc)
Not thrilled that it's on a picture disc, but this has been unavailable since 1992. Pretty much the last of the "classic" Cure LPs, in my opinion. Some would argue that would be Bloodflowers, but some people just like to argue.
Paquito D’Rivera featuring Arturo Sandoval, Reunion
First time pressed on vinyl; originally released in 1991. Worth it for the take on Dizzy Gillespie's "Tanga."
Ahmad Jamal, Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse 1963-1964 and 1965-1966
All unreleased recordings from Seattle's legendary Penthouse Club.
Shabaka, Afrikan Culture
Heavily anticipated on vinyl since its release back in May on Impulse. A more meditative mood from the captain of the Ancestors and Sons of Kemet.
Townes Van Zandt, At My Window (35th Anniversary Edition)
Thirty-five years of heartbreak and despair but on sky-blue vinyl to help uplift the weight of the material.
Lolo Reskin, Sweat Records5505 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-693-9309
sweatrecordsmiami.com Iggy Pop, Apres
Pink vinyl issue of one of Iggy's impeccable crooner albums; all cover songs sung in English and French.
The Knife, Live at Terminal 5
Live and at their peak, playing tracks from Deep Cuts and Shaking the Habitual.
The Supremes, Where Did Our Love Go?
Who can argue with a crisp reissue of one of the best girl group albums of all time? First official release in over 40 years.
Various Artists, Tommy Boy's Baddest Beats
Filled with '90s hip-hop classics by Queen Latifah, Naughty By Nature, K7, and everything else we heard on the school bus.
Nat Smallish, Radio-Active Records5975 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
954-762-9488
radio-active-records.comThe Gun Club, Live at the Hacienda '84
There's not one album from these dudes that I don't have or don't want. They're timeless and classic for me.
Edgar Froese, Aqua
Synthesizers are my jam, and this is one of the albums that pushed doors open for exploring and advancing with all sorts of sounds.
Rockabye Baby!, Lullaby Renditions of Blink-182
What's not to love about this? I have almost every pressing of these Lullaby renditions!
Kittie, Oracle
Holy nostalgia! This just takes me right back to middle school. I remember seeing this band rock out, and I instantly wanted to be like them.
