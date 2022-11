Can't Decide What to Pick Up on RSD Black Friday? Here Are Some Expert Recommendations

click to enlarge Courtesy of Record Store Day

Mikey Ramirez, Technique Records

Lolo Reskin, Sweat Records

Nat Smallish, Radio-Active Records

What started as a way to get people to visit their local independent record stores has become one of the most celebrated initiatives in music. Every April, Record Store Day sees artists and record labels drop exclusive releases for the occasion.But did you know there's another Record Store Day in November? Taking place on Black Friday, the aptly named RSD Black Friday may not be as flashy as its April counterpart, but fans and record collectors still turn out in droves hoping to score limited-edition releases. The complete list of RSD Black Friday releases is available on recordstoreday.com , but note that because of the limited availability, stores usually don't carry all the releases, and the releases they do have available are generally in very small quantities. It's best to call ahead and make sure they have that release available — and don't ask them to hold it for you because the answer will probably be "no."So instead of heading to the mall or big-box stores, why not shop local instead? Participating South Florida stores include Sweat Records, Technique Records, Yesterday & Today Records, and Lucky Records in Miami and Radio-Active Records, We Got the Beats (Oakland Park and Lauderhill), and the Record Rack in Broward.If you can't decide what to put on your shopping list,reached out to Lolo Reskin of Sweat, Mikey Ramirez of Technique, and Nat Smallish of Radio-Active to ask about their favorite RSD Black Friday releases.Not thrilled that it's on a picture disc, but this has been unavailable since 1992. Pretty much the last of the "classic" Cure LPs, in my opinion. Some would argue that would be, but some people just like to argue.First time pressed on vinyl; originally released in 1991. Worth it for the take on Dizzy Gillespie's "Tanga."All unreleased recordings from Seattle's legendary Penthouse Club.Heavily anticipated on vinyl since its release back in May on Impulse. A more meditative mood from the captain of the Ancestors and Sons of Kemet.Thirty-five years of heartbreak and despair but on sky-blue vinyl to help uplift the weight of the material.Pink vinyl issue of one of Iggy's impeccable crooner albums; all cover songs sung in English and French.One of their best albums, with a ton of happy and sad hits. (A standard reissue is coming in January 2023.)Live and at their peak, playing tracks fromandWho can argue with a crisp reissue of one of the best girl group albums of all time? First official release in over 40 years.Filled with '90s hip-hop classics by Queen Latifah, Naughty By Nature, K7, and everything else we heard on the school bus.There's not one album from these dudes that I don't have or don't want. They're timeless and classic for me.Synthesizers are my jam, and this is one of the albums that pushed doors open for exploring and advancing with all sorts of sounds.What's not to love about this? I have almost every pressing of these Lullaby renditions!Holy nostalgia! This just takes me right back to middle school. I remember seeing this band rock out, and I instantly wanted to be like them.Everyone loves a classic legendary compilation. Tommy Boy is the best of the baddest beats and hip-hop culture. As a DJ, this one's a must. I already have the original version. I'll be rebuying it, so I don't have to spin my original copy.