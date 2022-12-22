10 Best New Year’s Eve 2024 Parties in Miami

Is that you, 2024, lurking in the distance?
This past year gave us incredible Florida Panthers and Miami Heat championship runs that fell just short, another year of Art Basel and F1 madness, and, yes, Jeff Bezos as a new neighbor.
It only feels fitting that Miami keeps the party going into the new year in true 305 fashion. Luckily, your New Year's Eve party options span a poolside spectacle with rapper Cardi B at the Fontainebleau to loads of Latin music with Latin Grammy-winner Marlow Rosado at the Calle Ocho favorite Ball & Chain.
With all the New Year's Eve party options
, New Times
has narrowed them down to the ten best.
24-Karat Celebration at Gulfstream Park
A free New Year's Eve event? Yes, they exist, and this one at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach stands above the rest. The spot's walking ring will be morphed into a gold-clad outdoor party with dancers, a laser show, grub (for purchase), and performances by Entourage and DJ Chris Cruz. If you want to go VIP, you can snag a table and opt for a three-course meal and champagne toast. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Gulfstream Park Walking Ring, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com. Admission is free.
Cardi B at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
The sultry rapper behind hits like "WAP," "Bodak Yellow," and "I Like It" will be heating things up poolside at the Fontainebleau. Cardi B will be joined by DJ Gryffin, best known for his remixing of chart-topping tunes like Maroon 5's "Animals" and Tove Lo's "Talking Body," making for one of the best NYE shindigs in town. And, to top it all off, the price of admission includes an open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., so get there early and indulge. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $175 to $25,000 via tixr.com.
Dreamland NYE at Wynwood Marketplace
Jake Resnicow's LGBTQ party, Dreamland, will once again close out the year in Miami. Dreamland actually starts on December 28 and features five parties over four days. It culminates on New Year's Eve at Wynwood Marketplace with sets from German DJ Ben Bakson, Danny Verde, and, making his U.S. debut, John W. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; dreamlandnye.com. Tickets cost $119 to $199 via seetickets.us.
Gordo at Oasis Wynwood
Formerly spinning under the name Carnage, Nicaraguan DJ and producer Gordo lands at Oasis Wynwood on New Year's Eve. The Managua native and rapper gone DJ will spin a house-music-flavored set to welcome 2024, but you can also expect a back-to-back set by Andy Martinez and Kuff. Also noteworthy: This is one of the rare 18-and-over parties, so for anyone under 21, this might be the party for you. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $115.72 to $196.17 via dice.fm.
Greg S at Strawberry Moon
A half-dozen DJs in one magical evening? Strawberry Moon is the destination, and its stellar night-club-meets-swim-club vibe is the cherry on top. Adding to the liquid-filled landscape, there's an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight. Belgian DJ Greg S leads the bill here, with Smiles, DJ the DJ, Suitz, Josh Dyln, and Godblessjai rounding out the bill. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Strawberry Moon, 627 Collins Ct., Miami Beach; 305-506-2112; strawberrymoonmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $5,000 via tixr.com.
Marlow Rosado at Ball & Chain
For those seeking fuego
on New Year's Eve, Ball & Chain is sure to have it. Puerto Rican composer and producer extraordinaire Marlow Rosado headlines the Calle Ocho spot's celebration. DJ Danis LaClave kicks things off prior to the Latin Grammy winner's set, with Cuban-inspired dishes adding plenty of flavor to the night. Your ticket also includes an open bar and midnight toast. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Tickets cost $150 to $3,000.
Offset at LIV
Awkward or amazing? As his recent ex performs at the Fontainebleau's pool, rapper and former Migos member Offest will perform at LIV, the Fontainebleau's onsite nightclub. (If you remember, last year the couple rang the new year together at E11even.) Who will get the bigger crowd? Will there be drama? On a scale of one to "Versace," how nuts will LIV be come midnight? You'll have to be there to find out, but count on hearing some cuts from Set It Off
, Offset's latest album, released in October. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $125 to $200 via tixr.com.
Sinego at ZeyZey
After debuting earlier this year, Bohemian hot spot ZeyZey is ready to celebrate its first New Year's Eve. Deep house DJ and producer Sinego headline the bash, with Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist Avi Snow as the opener. General admission tickets start at just $25, but if you're itching to start the new year with a buzz, there are open-bar packages starting at $140. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $900 via shotgun.live.
Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano at Hyde Beach
Dutch DJ duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano anchor the New Year's Eve celebration at Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach. Billed as the "Golden Age," the poolside bash is pulling out all the stops to ensure all that glitters is gold. Expect performances and elaborate decorations to add to the festive mood. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; hydebeach.com. Tickets cost $175 to $10,000 tixr.com.
We Belong Here at the Alfred I. duPont Building
Are you looking for a dance-until-sunrise party? The iconic DuPont Building in downtown Miami will be morphed into a We Belong Here experience on New Year's Eve. The EDM festival, set to return to Virginia Key Beach Park in February, is popping up to deliver sets by headliners Calussa, Kimonos, Night Tales, and Nitefreak. A dozen more DJs are on the bill, guaranteeing you won't stop dancing until well past sunrise. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Alfred I. duPont Building, 169 E. Flagler St., Miami; webelonghere.world. Tickets cost $54.56 to $575.85 dice.fm.