The 20 Best Miami Songs of 2019

It's hard to describe the "Miami sound." Regardless of the specific genre, it's always around, lurking in the background until it loudly makes itself known. To paraphrase U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart's landmark ruling on obscenity, you know it when you hear it. The Miami sound is swampy and murky, it's both lo-fi and over-produced, and it's wildly experimental without being rule-agnostic.

It seemed like 2019 was the year Miami acts finally came to the agreement that they no longer had to follow the styles set by musical powerhouses like New York and Los Angeles. It's a lesson that's taken everyone a long time to learn, because while South Florida has been routinely called a "hot spot" for the next big music trend, more often than not things don't pan out that way — hell, even SoundCloud rap has started to fizzle out.

If Miami is truly going to be a music capital, it's going to have to carve out its own sound and style; thankfully, 2019 showed a lot of promise. Here are 20 songs released by Miami acts in the last year that are unabashedly 305.

Ashiyushi Courtesy of the artist

Ashiyushi, "Travels"

Try listening to this five-and-a-half-minute trip-hop track without bobbing your head once. It's impossible. "Travels” is the sonic equivalent of finding ants in your pants. The song's based around a subtle synth groove that will have you moving in a low-key way before you fully understand what's going on. Composed and performed by Ashiyushi, a West Kendall-based one-man band with a Nintendo-derived aesthetic, the song is the spiritual descendant of Juan García Esquivel — retro space-age bachelor pad music for the 21st century. – David Rolland

City Girls Photo courtesy of Quality Control

City Girls, “Act Up”

Megan Thee Stallion may have declared it a “Hot Girl Summer,” but "Act Up," Yung Miami and JT’s breakout hit from their debut album Girl Code, might have been 2019’s official summer anthem. From its flagrant recitable lyrics — co-written by Lil Yachty — to its up-tempo elements and banging bass, its hypnotic effect spread like wildfire, even inciting the viral #ActUpChallenge on social media. When the inevitable list of the "Best Twerk Songs of the 2010s" drops, don't be surprised to find it at the top. This track proves the City Girls' no-nonsense style is sprouting beyond their 305 roots into international acclaim — period. – Shanae Hardy

EXPAND The Darling Fire Photo by Matthew Faciana

The Darling Fire, “The Constant”

Fans of '90’s shoegaze bands like My Bloody Valentine, Smashing Pumpkins, Dinosaur Jr., and Slowdive rejoice. Everything old is new again with the aptly named the Darling Fire. The quintet's debut, Dark Celebration, is like a warm hug accompanied by crashing cymbals, crunching guitar rock, and tender, ghostly harmonies. Perhaps the most familiar aspect of the Darling Fire is its members who assuaged so many emo hearts and souls throughout the early part of the 2000s in bands such as the Rocking Horse Winner, Further Seems Forever, Dashboard Confessional, Poison the Well, Shai Hulud, As Friends Rust, and Strongarm. The band's second single, “The Constant,” is a hypnotic throwback of sweet harmonies and grandiose wall-of-sound alternative that brings together everything they learned in their past lives for a song that has us introspectively reflecting, while slowly headbanging the pain away. – Angel Melendez

<a href="http://thedarlingfire.bandcamp.com/album/dark-celebration">Dark Celebration by The Darling Fire</a>

Photo courtesy of Sweat Records Records

Debbie Deb, “Everybody’s Jammin’”

“Everybody’s Jammin’” may not have been recorded in 2019, but this year marked the first time it gained the audience it ought to have had several decades ago. A collaborative release from Schematic and Sweat Records Records — the 2018 label cofounded by Lolo Reskin of longtime Miami record store Sweat Records — “Everybody’s Jammin’” dates back to the mid-1980s, when it was originally made by vocalist and Miami freestyle queen Debbie Deb. It’s a quintessential cut from a quintessentially Miami style of music; it was songs like these that helped cement the Magic City’s reputation as an incubator and global destination for dance music. Ultimately, the musical eras it was recorded and released in really don’t matter — “Everybody’s Jammin’” is a timeless tune that’ll tear up any dance floor. – Zach Schelin

<a href="http://schematicmusiccompany.bandcamp.com/album/everybodys-jammin">Everybody's Jammin' by Debbie Deb</a>

Denzel Curry Photo by Julian Cousins

Denzel Curry, “Ricky”

You can take the artist out of South Florida, but you can’t take South Florida out of the artist. Although Carol City rapper Denzel Curry left the city a few years ago, he saluted his hometown with his latest album Zuu. “Ricky,” the stand out single from the project, pays tribute to his father while incorporating the slick flows and the trunk-rattling bass Miami is known for. “Ricky” is a reminder of Curry's upbringing, and as long as he's performing it live, home will never be too far away for the rising star. – Cristina Jerome

EXPAND Donzii Photo by Dani Miller

Donzii, "Sand"

The title of Donzii's second EP is a lot like Miami: incredibly bright, vaguely sinister, and running on borrowed time. After 2018's Mines, Gladugly sees Donzii's intentioned performance art-meets-no wave-meets-postpunk architecture coalesce, particularly on "Sand," a mournful, synthed-out Italo-disco track driven by a drum machine and a sinking bass riff that's as hungry as the track's lyrics. "Nothing takes the place of you/'Cause time is material," snarls Jenna Balfe from behind the instrumentation. At every juncture, "Sand" is always just slipping from its tethers, losing track of time alongside you. – Stefanie Fernández

<a href="http://donzii.bandcamp.com/album/gladugly-ep">Gladugly EP by Donzii</a>

Hurricane Party Digital Cypher Photography

Hurricane Party, "Pamplemousse"

There is a bizarre variety of elements, a whirlwind of genres, involved in the existence of the yacht-rap duo Hurricane Party and its debut record, Juice, that feel haphazard and random. From alternative hip-hop to '80s soft rock to punchy, glittering indie electro, South Florida rapper Jacques "Bleubird" Bruna and singer-songwriter-producer Rick "Rickolus" Colada mash up so many sounds that it should come off like a tidal wave of noise. But the result instead is an incredibly catchy and infectious set of tunes that tears through the night like the breeziest summer storm. In particular, standout single "Pamplemousse" showcases the group’s ability to make absolutely no sense while parlaying thumping beats, warmly deadpan vocals, and Bleubird’s left-field rapping into something utterly charming. It’s fitting that the music video is a collage of newspaper cutouts, old wallpaper bits, and anime imagery. It whips by and leaves the viewer with so many questions, but more importantly, the desire to do it all over again. – Angel Melendez

Jaialai Photo by Gregorio Acuña

Jaialai, “In the Catacombs”

For Jaialai, 2019 was a year of many accomplishments. The psych-rock band released its debut album, Say So, joined the Public Works record label, performed at the main stage at III Points, and toured through Mexico. Also included among this year's feats is the release of "In the Catacombs," a dark and heavy psych track featuring an eerie music video directed by Nick County. The song matches County's visuals with echoey guitars and howling vocals that at times teeter into surf rock before being pulled back into a wall of fuzzy instrumentals. With so many goals checked off in 2019, Jaialai has left fans wondering what else could be in store for 2020. – Catherine Toruño

EXPAND Las Nubes singer Ale Campos (center) stars in Iggy Pop's music video for "Love's Missing." Photo by Ronny Roman

Las Nubes, “Hellbag”

In less than a year, Las Nubes released its debut album Smvt on Sweat Records Records, performed as Iggy Pop's first all-female backing band during a Miami Art Week show, and were dubbed the "Best Band of 2019" by New Times. Needless to say, it was a good year for its members. Front to back, Smvt is a nine-track LP filled with grungy dream fuzz perfection. And if you haven't burnt your speakers out from listening to this gem of an album on repeat while cruising (ahem, stalled) down the Dolphin by now, you're doing it all wrong. “Hellbag” is a catchy, high-energy punk bop that features a shredding Santa Claus in its music video shot at Santa’s Enchanted Forest. Blink for a second and you'll miss something truly magical from Miami’s lo-fi garage pop goddesses. – Jessica Gibbs

<a href="http://lasnubes.bandcamp.com/album/smvt">SMVT by Las Nubes</a>

EXPAND Manu Manzo Photo by Guillermo Antonio

Manu Manzo, "Te Quiero Ver"

We’re not lacking for Latin music in Miami, but Mano Manzo provides extra sazón in the scene. Through exquisite storytelling and a notable vocal range, “Te Quiero Ver” stands out from its contemporaries. The song sees Manu unfold a story around missing a lover and realizing that it’s not the same without them. While it’s easy to combine the Spanish language with rhythmic beats, Manzo opts to keep R&B and soul notes in her music, giving her work a much-needed refreshing quality. – Cristina Jerome

Morgan Bryson Photo by Xavier Luggage

Morgan Bryson, “New Kids on the Block”

After spending the majority of her career as a vocalist for Miami’s Paperwater, Morgan Bryson developed her own sound in 2019, making her someone to keep an eye on. “New Kids on the Block” reflects on the underdogs coming for the top spot, with ASMR whispers set against bass guitar-heavy production to help soothe the soul. She effortlessly fuses alternative R&B, rock, soul, and a variety of sounds to compose a breath of fresh air in Miami’s music scene. – Cristina Jerome

Opal° Photo by Megan Muralles

Opal° featuring Bear and Nick León, “Limited Only”

Take the experimental stylings of Miami record label Space Tapes, imbue them with a pop music bent, and you wind up with something like “Limited Only.” The result of a collaboration between Space Tapes acts Opal° and Bear with label head Nick León, the song is an aural signpost for where the city's music is right now as well as the dozens of directions it might take next. The sound of “Limited Only” can be traced back to everything from drum ‘n’ bass to the chill variety of production that proved pervasive in the electronic music of the early 2010s. All the while, Bear’s vocals lend the song the sort of synth-pop expertise that’s on display in his solo output. It’s an exciting moment for Miami’s music scene; as we collectively move into a new decade, “Limited Only” stands as a notice for both the city’s deep reservoir of talent and the infinite possibilities that lie ahead. – Zach Schelin

Palomino Blond Photo by Nicole Cordoba

Palomino Blond, “Creature Natural”

If you’ve been paying attention, then it should come as no surprise that Palomino Blond has completely taken Miami by storm. The youthful, genre-bending four-piece band draws inspiration from a spectrum of influences, combining genres such as emo, doom, punk, shoegaze, and dream pop in its sound. “Creature Natural,” a dark and heavy track about singer Carli Acosta’s inability to fall back asleep after waking up from a nightmare, is a standout single that establishes Palomino Blond's staying power. – Jessica Gibbs

<a href="http://palominoblond.bandcamp.com/track/creature-natural-2">Creature Natural by Palomino Blond</a>

Rick Moon Photo by Julian Martin

Rick Moon, "Magic Pity"

“Oh Sunny, you fooled me so bad/You stole my time/I guess I had high expectations,” Rick Moon wistfully sings in the opening line of “Magic Pity.” If you’ve lived in the Magic City long enough, you can probably attest to the cliché of Miami being a sunny place for shady people. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter’s “Magic Pity,” the second single released from his album Electric Lunch, is a melancholy sun-drenched track written in frustration. He sings the question, “If this is the Magic City/Where did the magic people go?/Are they all stoned?/I feel a magic pity/A beautiful sunset telling me to find a new home and leave this city alone.” Moon recently revealed on Instagram that “Magic Pity" is a song about having mixed feelings about the lot of being a Miami-based musician. "It used to have a section in it where I’d reveal my love and infatuation [with] the city and I took it out,” he said. File under: Miami Shade County. – Jessica Gibbs

EXPAND Savannah Cristina Photo by Kovalski Jacques

Savannah Cristina, “Rebound”

Relationship woes are inevitable, but at least for Savannah Cristina, she gets something to write about out of the ordeal. Trust us, no one wants to be a rebound, but the South Florida songstress' track talking through a past relationship, “Rebound,” gives listeners a reason to empathize. In the music video, Cristina sings on a basketball court and invites the audience to not only listen to her pour her heart out, but also watch an extremely intense game of one-on-one in the background. Her songwriting is a highlight of her releases; through attention to detail and tantalizing vocals, she’s effortlessly become an R&B force to be reckoned with in the local scene. – Cristina Jerome

Seizure Machine Photo by Melody Calmell

Seizure Machine, "Hos"

Miami gets no love as a comedy city, and comedy music gets no love as a musical genre. With "Hos," Seizure Machine tries to right both of those wrongs. The electro duo made up of Marlon Sinvergüenza and Fxsnowy took their band name from an incident which saw a Pokémon episode cause mass seizures upon its airing in Japan. With "Hos," they continue their ongoing march to test the socially acceptable limits of irreverence and absurdity. Though the song title screams of rap cliché, the song is more "Weird Al" Yankovic than Ludacris — the hos Seizure Machines raps about are of the garden variety. With a catchy refrain and Spanish-laden lyrics, "Hos" lets Seizure Machine's nerd-rap freak flag fly. – David Rolland

Ski Mask the Slump God Photo courtesy of Republic Records

Ski Mask the Slump God, “Costa Rica”

If you follow any of the artists from J.Cole’s Dreamville imprint on IG, you may remember the epic golden ticket rollout that signified the genesis of Revenge of the Dreamers III. Months later, the anticipated result of stuffing more artists than we can count into a ten-day recording camp was teased with the single “Costa Rica.” Featuring the homegrown, genre-bending rapper Ski Mask the Slump God, the energetic track employs all the elements of a classic record: a silky beat, catchy chorus, and lyrics that slap. Relying on his quirky tone and magnetic personality, the Slump God stands out as a singular hip-hop figure of the moment on the Grammy-nominated compilation album. – Shanae Hardy

Suzi Analogue Courtesy of the artist

Suzi Analogue featuring Junglepussy, “2Deep”

“2Deep” is as effective an introduction to Suzi Analogue’s production prowess as you’re going to come across. As the opening track on the Miami-based artist’s record Zonez V.4: Love Me Louder, the latest installment in her beat-oriented Zonez series, the song captures Analogue’s knack for synthesizing a variety of styles and influences to produce music that’s as idiosyncratic as it is unpredictable. With the assistance of a vocal appearance from raunchy rapper Junglepussy, “2Deep” is an earworm wrapped in a glitched-out coat. – Zach Schlein

<a href="http://suzianalogue.bandcamp.com/track/2deep-ft-junglepussy">2DEEP ft. Junglepussy by Suzi Analogue</a>

Twelve'len Photo by Udo Ihem

Twelve’len, "Thank the Gang”

Tell the truth: Did you thank your gang for supporting you through 2019? Nothing is possible without the support of your gang, and no one knows this better than Carol City singer Twelve’len. His single “Thank the Gang” is a bouncy tribute to the bros that invites everyone to sing along. His unconventional vocals embrace the fluidity of contemporary R&B, and the song even finds the time to sprinkle in a rock reference or two. – Cristina Jerome

Womanhouse Photo by Duzi Gomez

Womanhouse, “Gaucho”

Walk into the fictional Twin Peaks venue Bang Bang Bar and you'll likely find Womanhouse performing its deeply emotional debut single “Gaucho" — or head to Las Rosas or Churchill’s Pub, Miami’s equivalents to the Lynchian bar, and experience it in real life. After forming in April, Womanhouse has since floored listeners with its dark, gloomy, and powerful live performances. However, “Gaucho” is only the beginning for Womanhouse, who announced that its first self-titled EP will be released at the end of the month — a New Year’s Eve indulgence for its fans. – Catherine Toruño