The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

The Black Lips. With Plastic Pinks, Palomino Blond, and Danny Kokomo of Jacuzzi Boys (DJ set). For all of their outrageous stage antics and penchant for goofiness, longtime Atlanta rockers the Black Lips are not alone in feeling trapped in a world they never made: hence, the reason for naming their newest album Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart. Jared Swilley, the band's singer and cofounder, discussed the resonance of the record's title during a recent phone conversation with New Times. “I don’t think that the world is actually falling apart; I just thought that it sounded good," he divulges. "But actually, the world is always falling apart. Someone living in the 1940s could have said that. It’s up to interpretation. I don’t want to put it in a specific thing, but everyone can feel like that sometimes.” Read Flor Frances' full interview with Swilley and get ready to dirty up your feet and have your ears ringing at the upcoming Black Lips show at the Ground with "Jared Swilley of the Black Lips Talks Churchill's and Recording Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart." 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $18 to $20.

EXPAND Antibalas Photo by Celine Pinget

Antibalas. With Scone Cash Players. South Floridians can catch a glimpse of Africa's musical offerings through the Rhythm Foundation’s African music concerts being staged this week. On Friday, January 24, New York’s legendary Afrobeat outfit Antibalas will thrust audiences into what ought to feel like a transatlantic jam cruise featuring an energetic fusion of Latin and Yoruba rhythms. Read Julienne Gage's article, "The Rhythm Foundation Hosts Afrobeat Band Antibalas and African Strings Group 3MA." 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, in Hollywood Arts Park, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood; rhythmfoundation.com. Tickets are free with RSVP.

Pete Tong Photo by Derrick Santini

Pete Tong and Yotto. With Ms. Mada and Thunderpony. Trying to itemize English DJ and producer Pete Tong’s legacy is no easy task. Tong is a polymath; his career spans more than three decades, and he has had his hands in every facet of the music industry. Whether you start at his beginnings as a DJ in England, his regular visits to the club circuit in Ibiza, or the fact that millions of people around the globe listen to his show Essential Mix on BBC’s Radio 1, the impact of Pete Tong's work is widely felt. In an interview with Purple Sneakers, Tong spoke of his humble beginnings and eventual stardom: “I joined a magazine and started writing about the scene before joining a record company and rose through the ranks there, and then ended up having my own label,” Tong explains. “It was just whatever it took to make a living being in music." Read more about Tong and why you should check him at Club Space this weekend in Grant Albert's "Pete Tong Wields His Influence on Dance Culture at Club Space." 11 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Club Space, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $11.25 to $22.50.

Catch Womanhouse — with support from local bands Mold, Deux Pooch, Glass Body, and others — at Churchill's January 24. Photo by Duzi Gomez

Womanhouse EP Release Show. With the Creature Cage, Glass Body, Mold, and others. Everything is in its right place for Womanhouse. Since forming last April, the band has taken Miami by storm with its dark, moody, and powerful live performances. Nine months later, with plenty of shows and recording sessions under its belt, Womanhouse is set to celebrate its recently released self-titled debut EP at Churchill's this Friday. All the band wants is for people to connect to its music. "From what people have told me, and us, when they listen to our music, it's visual [for them], but they don't know what they're looking at," vocalist Emily Afre shares. "It's something very abstract, almost as if you're swimming through something... as if you're moving through the sound and you can touch it." Catch the band and read Catherine Toruno's interview with members, "Womanhouse Celebrates Release of Debut EP at Churchill's." 9 pm. Friday, January 24, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $5 at the door.

Shakira performing at the Wynwood Yard. Fujifilmgirl

Shakira Tribute Show: With Malen Tendidios. Whenever or wherever it may be, you're always ready to hear some Shakira. The Colombian singer-songwriter went from an alt crossover hero with dyed hair to an internationally recognized diva with Grammys to her name in what felt like the blink of an eye. And why not? She's an incredible force with a big voice and smooth moves. She may not be coming to Miami this weekend, but you can sway your hips (that don't lie) to her sounds at Barter Wynwood during the tribute performance by Malen Tendidios. The show will give attendees the chance to munch on some Latin cuisine, suck down cocktails, and check out the spot's vintage collection. Reserve a table today or just show up before 10:30 and enjoy the show for free. The show starts at 11, but dinner starts much earlier at 8. 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com. Tickets range from free to $50 via eventbrite.com.