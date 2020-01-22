The Rhythm Foundation Hosts Afrobeat Band Antibalas and African Strings Group 3MA

It’s been five years since the United Nations declared that 2015 to 2024 would be the International Decade of People of African Descent, and a year since Ghana initiated the Year of the Return, inviting descendants of enslaved African people to come home, explore their heritage, and even seek citizenship. It’s also been a century since Jamaican civil rights activist Marcus Garvey first initiated the Back to Africa Movement.

These events have long played a role in animating well-deserved attention to the resilience of an area that has long been exploited through colonization, slavery, and intense mining of its natural resources. And while traveling to Africa requires a substantial degree of planning, South Floridians can catch a glimpse of the continent's musical offerings through the Rhythm Foundation’s two African music concerts being staged this week. On Thursday, January 23, 3MA — a band made up of three African stringed-instrument players — will strum up a sweet soundscape of three continental corners: Mali, Madagascar, and Morocco. Then on Friday, January 24, New York’s legendary Afrobeat outfit Antibalas will thrust audiences into what ought to feel like a trans-Atlantic jam cruise featuring an energetic fusion of Latin and Yoruba rhythms.

“We play instruments that are really born in Africa,” says Malian 3MA member Ballaké Sissoko, adding that his instrument, the kora, is the one that reaches the furthest across the continent. It originally comes from what is now the Gambia, but is played widely in the region in present-day Mali, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Guinea. Meanwhile, Malagasy artist Rajery brings in the sounds of East Africa with Madagascar’s valiha, and Moroccan artist Driss El Maloumi fuses North Africa and Europe’s Iberian Peninsula with the oud.

“We see and define our trio as an African string project showing that virtuosity and improvisation is possible with traditional instruments, and even coming from three different countries and cultures, we can create a music that can speak to any people of the world,” El Maloumi says.

And while the language of their countries’ French colonizers helps them talk to each other, it was the music that really told them they were destined to collaborate. The artists first met about a decade ago during a music festival in Morocco, and, upon hearing each other’s performances, they picked up their instruments and started a harmonious strum session.

“When we started playing, we immediately felt that the communication with us was easy and fluid,” Rajery says.

They’ve since reunited on numerous occasions to record albums – 2008's 3MA and Anarouz from 2017 – and to go on concert tours. Thursday’s performance will mark the first time that all three have shared the stage in Miami, and they say what with all the years they’ve spent interacting with Latin and Caribbean artists, they already “love the groove.”

Antibalas in its current iteration formed about two decades ago in New York City with the meshing of African and Latin American sounds that ensued when Nigerian artist Duke Amayo joined the stage with the newly formed Afrobeat fusion group.

Amayo, a graphic and fashion designer and martial arts fighter, was living in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood developing a successful clothing line. His project started as a positive messaging tee-shirt initiative for historically black colleges and universities, and expanded into Asian and African-inspired martial arts wear.

Around that time, founding Antibalas members Martín Perna, and Gabriel Roth (now known as Bosco Mann) were trying to recreate a kind of 1960s and 1970s Fania All Stars conjunto for New York block parties and nightclubs and infuse it with the sounds of Nigeria’s late mod African music legend Fela Kuti. They had come in to check out Amayo’s store and his martial arts space, and after learning he was from Nigeria, invited him to see one of their performances.

“When I went to watch the band, I was kind of intrigued that someone was playing music from my culture. I was excited to actually see someone attempting to do what most people wouldn't do because you know, in Nigeria, no one would really do it. That was Fela territory; you don't cross that line,” Amayo says with a chuckle.

Unorthodox or not, the music brought him back to his childhood studying martial arts in Nigeria, where Chinese Kung Fu was really taking off.

“I grew up listening to Afro-beat music; I grew up doing my martial arts to Afro-beat music. It was my soundtrack. It was my comfort zone,” Amayo says.

Soon Amayo was giving the band members Kung Fu classes in exchange for an opportunity to compose and perform in the band.

“It became a beautiful relationship. There was a lot of trade off of ideas, of borrowing,” he says.

In the two decades since, Amayo and Antibalas have channeled the sound and spirit of Fela Kuti in all kinds of ways, the most notable of which being their participation in the Broadway musical Fela! The show chronicles how Kuti rose to fame in Lagos in the 1970s by fusing traditional African music with James Brown-inspired funk during performances at his nightclubs Afro-Spot and the Afrika Shrine. It then tells of the repression he faced from a hostile Nigerian military, which seized power in a coup in 1966, just three years after Nigeria gained independence from Great Britain.

Amayo was raised between his family’s native Nigeria and in exile in Ghana during those tumultuous times, and he remembers the sense of security and empowerment he got from practicing Kung Fu to the music of Fela Kuti. His exposure to Kuti's music came from more than just the legend’s recordings: Amayo actually lived close to Kuti’s clubs, and would sometimes sneak in to hear live shows.

The radical messages he absorbed from Kuti's music would take on new life in 1979, when he moved to Washington, D.C. to attend college at Howard University and later commence a career in advertising. After a few years working as a graphic designer in the Mid-Atlantic’s public utilities industry, he moved to New York to expand his clothing business, build out a dojo studio for Kung Fu, and produce graphic posters and other paraphernalia depicting the power and resilience of the world’s many colonized cultures.

Today, those are the elements Antibalas fans will notice when they listen to the band’s new album Fu Chronicles or view its corresponding album cover. The Asian, Afrobeat, and Afro-American funk elements are easily identifiable, and the pacing is sure to cause a related style of martial arts dancing.

Antibalas members say the album is a hypnotic decolonization of the psyche, and a window into the limitless dreamworld of a child’s mind. It also comes with a wide array of African and Asian proverbs and messages about maintaining positive energy and courage in the midst of tense times, making it a fitting soundtrack for the nail biter of a movie that is present-day America and the current world order.

It’s also a celebration of the 20-year process that's helped Antibalas come into itself.

“It used to be that I was always looking at the music from outside, just enjoying it,” says Amayo, noting that his insertion into Antibalas allowed him to explore his creativity and communication from within. “The only way I knew how to make it was to make it like how I do martial arts.”

One might even say the long-exploited continent of Africa has just the culture of resistance and resilience so many folks in the United States could use right now. That’s especially true in a place like South Florida, where lots of diverse residents have spent a lifetime, and likely generations, grappling with colonial and neo-colonial affairs.

The melodic plucking and strumming of Thursday’s 3MA show could certainly take the edge off nerves stirred by this week’s impeachment hearings. And while America’s future probably won’t be clear by the weekend, Friday’s Antibalas show should energize concert goers to keep up a righteous struggle. The band always says it composes for a hot, tropical country, and the region of South Florida, says Amayo, “has the right temperature for this music.”

