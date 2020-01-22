Jared Swilley of the Black Lips Talks Churchill's and Recording Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart

Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart sounds like the title of a record that'd come out at the start of 2020. While the Senate commences the third impeachment trial of a U.S. president in history, 17 year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg reminds the world’s leaders that “Our house is still on fire” at the World Economic Forum, and new fears stir around a contagious pneumonia-like virus... well, you get the idea. The truth is that the world has always been on fire; what's truly setting the tone for the day is how acutely aware we are of it all.

For all of their outrageous stage antics and penchant for goofiness, long-running Atlanta rockers the Black Lips are not alone in feeling trapped in a world they never made; hence, the reason for naming their newest album Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart. Jared Swilley, the singer and co-founder of the band, remarked on the resonance of the record's title during a recent phone conversation with New Times.

“I don’t think that the world is actually falling apart, I just thought that it sounded good," he divulges. "But actually, the world is always falling apart. Someone living in the 1940’s could have said that. It’s up to interpretation. I don’t want to put it in a specific thing, but everyone can feel like that sometimes.”

That same level of laid back irony has been a signature narrative of the band through the years. The Black Lips' previous album — which also boasted a cheeky name — Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art brought the group to South Florida along with psychedelic Texas rock act the Black Angels back in April 2018. The bands played to a packed house at Revolution Live, with the Black Lips standing out for their signature country-grunge infused rock.

“We’ve been in Miami a lot over the years, we used to play a lot in this place called Churchill’s- we had a lot of really crazy times there, I’m sure many of you can relate," he says before adding the band is good friends with Miami's very own Jacuzzi Boys.

It's appropriate then that Danny Kokomo of Jacuzzi Boys will be joining the Black Lips for their gig celebrating the release of Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart on Friday, January 24 at the Ground. The gig, organized by local promoter Heroes Live Entertainment, will also feature support from Plastic Pinks and Palomino Blond.

The new album marks something of a change of pace for the group's sound, with a heavier lean into country-indebted sounds than anything on their previous releases. "We’ve made a lot of garage rock and punk rock records and we’ve always talked about doing a more country record and it just seemed like the right time; it’s easy for us to write something like that and it’s fun,” shares Swilley. Even as their sound has changed, so too has the band's composition: they've been through a number of lineup alterations, which the singers says has helped to keep the Black Lips project interesting over the years.

“It keeps it fresh. We definitely have the lineup we needed for this one; we have a really good team right now,” he says.

Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart was recorded at the historic Valentine Recording Studios in California, a place that witnessed the birth of albums by the Beach Boys, Frank Zappa, and Bing Crosby among others before it closed its doors for the final time in 1979.

“It’s a beautiful building that has been frozen in time- when you walk in there is like walking into the 1960s," Swilley says." "It’s a very beautiful and preserved place. I don’t like modern things pretty much and the nice thing is that everything is pretty old there. Mr. Valentine, the guy who owned it, died and they just locked the doors for 40 years. A friend of ours found out about it and contacted the family and they opened it; everything was left untouched.” The Black Lips produced the new record with the help of Nic Jodoin, who recorded the songs directly on tape. The result is an unrepentantly dirty 12-track banger; luckily for Miamians they'll be able to catch it live sooner rather than later, and the show at the Ground will even have a special vinyl collector's edition available for sale.

When asked about his expectations for the album, Jared opens up: “Well, I hope one day we get to play the Super Bowl and sell a million records," he says with a laugh, "I always have very high expectations but I don’t get too bummed out if we don’t reach those. I would like to be the number one selling artist in the world; it probably won’t happen, but you can always dream.”

The Black Lips. With Plastic Pinks, Palomino Blond, and Danny Kokomo of Jacuzzi Boys (DJ set). 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $18 to $20 via eventbrite.com.