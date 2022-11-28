The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Flying Lotus, Travis Scott, CircoLoco, and More

It's Miami Art Week, so there is a slew of music events in town. Flying Lotus gets behind the decks at the Tribeca Music Lounge at Understory, Travis Scott headlines Mirror Mirror at FPL Solar Amphitheater, and CircoLoco takes over the RC Cola Plant with a bill of dance-music heavyweights.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, November 28

The After: with Jerac and Marvin Ayy, 5 a.m., $55. Lost, 30 NE 14th St., Miami.

Dayglow: with Ritt Momney, 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tuesday, November 29

Allman Family Revival: 7:30 p.m., $34.50-$89.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

Wednesday, November 30

808 Club: with Tyla Yaweh and Sk8 Maloley, 10 p.m., Free. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Abracadabra: with Blond:Ish, Bora Uzer, Arodes, Nico de Andrea, and others, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $40-$50. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.

Adam X and Maedon: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Alesso: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Boston Early Music Festival: 8 p.m., $40-$50. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Desert Hearts: with Mikey Leon, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky, 12-11 p.m., $40. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Eli Brown and Hi-Lo: 10 p.m., $40. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Holmar: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Malaa: 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $45-$65. The Annex, 59 NW 36th St., Miami.

Monitor Music Awards: 8 p.m., $77-$497. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Revival Showcase: with Archie Hamilton, Ben Sterling, Latmun, and others, 11 p.m., $71.09. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Rome & Duddy: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Vintage Culture and Joris Voorn: 11 p.m., $26.45-$48.49. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Thursday, December 1

A-Trak & Friends: with Danny Tenaglia, Hudmo, Todd Edwards, Armand Van Helden, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Alcolirykoz: 9 p.m., $40-$70. Electric Lady, 144 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-384-9267.

Andy & Lucas: 9 p.m., $40-$90. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Armen Miran and Atish: 10 p.m., $25-$70. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

[a:rpia:r]: 10 p.m., $50-$60. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.

A$AP Rocky: 11 p.m., $50. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Black Coffee: with WhoMadeWho, Amémé, and Danyelino, 11 p.m., $37.47-$93.68. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com. 11:30 p.m., $60. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

CircoLoco Miami: with Adriatique, Bedouin, Benji B, Carlita, and others, 5 p.m., $80-$113.65. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.

The Cook Up: with Hit-Boy, 5:30 p.m., Free. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Duke Dumont: 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $50-$90. The Annex, 59 NW 36th St., Miami.

Elrow Delusionville: with Paco Osuna, Archie Hamilton, Jaden Thompson, Cloonee, Tini Gessler, and others, 7 p.m., $50-$230. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Festival of Praise: with Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, Todd Dulaney, and Anthony Brown, 7 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Higher Ground: with Diplo, Dennis Ferrer, Axel Boman, and others, 5 p.m., $30-$40. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com.

Hurry Up Slowly X Boneca: with Camelphat, Kaz James, Moojo, and others, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $30. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.

Jadakiss: 6 p.m., $40-$250. SkateBird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal, 305-603-8015, skatebirdmiami.com.

SOS Sounds of Shrine: with Uncle Waffles, Major League DJz, DJ Moma, Walshy Fire, and others, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $20-$200. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Suero: with Sangre Nueva and Nick León, 11 p.m., $26.45. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Tribeca Music Lounge: with Domi & JD Beck, Rich Medina, and others, 8 p.m., $30. Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami.

Zamna Miami: with the Chemical Brothers, Brina Knauss, Øostil, and others, 6 p.m.-3 a.m., $70-$150. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Friday, December 2

50 Cent and Gordo: 8 p.m., $60-$100. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Afterlife Miami: with Tale of Us, Mind Against, Kevin De Vries, and others, 7 p.m., $60-$175. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

BassAndBliss: with Goon, 9 p.m., $20. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Brett Young: 8 p.m., $45-$105. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Celia Lives!: 8 p.m., $60-$180. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

The Chainsmokers: 11:30 p.m., $115. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

A Christmas Wish With Herb Alpert and Lani Hall: 7:30 p.m., $55-$65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Completely Unchained with Jaded - Aerosmith Tribute: 7 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Culture Cave: with Showcase, Odalys, and Flygerian, 10 p.m. Burdo, 2509 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-890-4390.

Curren$y: with Smoke DZA, 6 p.m., $30-$300. SkateBird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal, 305-603-8015, skatebirdmiami.com.

Get Perlonized: with the Waves, Fumiya Tanaka, Sammy Dee, and Zip, 10 p.m., $40-$50. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.

Hurry Up Slowly: with Gordo, Amémé, Kimonos, Yaya, and others, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $30. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.

It Only Gets Worse From Here: with Glss Cndy, Scattered Reality, Doomslayer, and others, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., $10-415. The Spot Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Circle, Miami, 786-200-2017, facebook.com/thespotwynwood.

Kazbah: with ANOTR, Lauren Lane, Salomé Le Chat, Vanjee, and others, 7 p.m., $68.20-$113.65. The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 786-627-4949, islandgardens.com/thedeck.php.

Kelvis Ochoa: 8:30 p.m., $50-$80. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

The Martinez Brothers: 11 p.m., $50. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

The Masquerade Miami: with Claptone, Lee Foss, Chelina Manuhutu, Ferreck Dawn, and others, 5 p.m.-3 a.m., $50-$60. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com.

Mayan Warrior: 8 p.m., $56.80-$96.60. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.

Mvson: 11 p.m., $37.47. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Now Here: with Paco Osuna, Nicole Moudaber, Ben Sterling, and others, 11 p.m., $26.45-$71.09. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

RL Grime: 9 p.m., $60. The Annex, 59 NW 36th St., Miami.

Tab Benoit: 8 p.m., $34.50-$59.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Tribeca Music Lounge: with Kamaal Williams, Baltra, and others, 8 p.m., $30. Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami.

Umek: 9 p.m., $20-$500. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Zamna Miami: with Diplo, Major League DJz, Snakehips, American Dance Ghosts, and others, 6 p.m.-3 a.m., $70-$150. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Saturday, December 3

The 9AM Banger: 9 p.m., $35-$55. Pilo's Tequila Garden, 158 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-706-8226, pilostacos.com.

Alec Monopoly: 12 p.m., $50. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Body Language: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Supernatural Haus, 378 NE 56th St., Miami, supernatural305.com.

Cardi B: 11 p.m., $50. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Detriot Love: with Carl Craig and Stacey Pullen, 11 p.m., $48.49. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Essential: with Miguel Migs, Mike Dunn, Jay-J, and others, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., $20-$35. Copal, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, pezlocomiami.com/copal.

Everyday People: 8 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Hurry Up Slowly: with the Martinez Brothers, Calussa, Malóne, Salomé Le Chat, and others, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $30. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.

Los Amigos Invisibles: 8 p.m., $45-$75. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Madame Records: with John Woods and Ash, 10 p.m., $25-$30. Astra, 2121 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-5778, astramiami.com.

Made in Miami: with Oscar G, 3-11 p.m., $40. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Madeon: 9 p.m., $60. The Annex, 59 NW 36th St., Miami.

Martin Garrix: 11:30 p.m., $95-$115. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Maxim Art Basel Party: with Ava Max, 10 p.m., $60-$1,000. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Mirror Mirror: with Travis Scott, Skepta, Yves Tumor, Benji B, and others, 5 p.m., $79.50-$299.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Music On: with Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, Guti, Dennis Cruz, Gerd Janson, and others, 7 p.m., $30-$175. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

New Canon Chamber Collective: American Soul: 7 p.m., $45-$55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Osunlade and Eli Fola: 10 p.m., $25-$70. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Paradise Miami: with Jamie Jones, 11 p.m., $60.07-$115.72. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Paul van Dyk: 9 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Perc: with Allan Gallego, H1mod, Sto_ik, and JDT, 11 p.m., $20-$40. The Trip, 28 NE 14th St., Miami.

Playground: with Honey Dijon, Derrick Carter, DJ Holographic, and Roujeee Tunes, 5 p.m.-3 a.m., $20-$30. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com.

Rakastella: with Seth Troxler, Dixon, Moodymann, AceMoMa, and others, 4 p.m., $60-$140. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Richard Bona: $41.20-$607.70. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Rod Wave: with Toosii and Mariah the Scientist, 8 p.m., $44.75-$144.75. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

She Wants Revenge: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Shrek Rave: 8 p.m., $30. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Travis Scott: 8 p.m., $75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tribeca Music Lounge: with Flying Lotus, Jitwam, and others, 8 p.m., $20-$30. Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami.

Westside Gunn: with Statik Selektah, 6 p.m., $40-$250. SkateBird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal, 305-603-8015, skatebirdmiami.com.

Zamna Miami: with Artbat, Camelphat, Mathame, Jonas Saalbach, and others, 6 p.m.-3 a.m., $70-$150. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Sunday, December 4

Deadmau5: 11 p.m., $50. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Drab Majesty: 8 p.m., $22-$25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Garrison Keillor: with Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard, 8 p.m., $35-$69.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Guy Mantzur and Shai T: 10 p.m., $25-$70. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Inner Circle and Ky-Mani Marley: with Kash'd Out, Alimona Kush, Bachaco, Kulcha Shok, and others, 6 p.m., $20-$60. SkateBird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal, 305-603-8015, skatebirdmiami.com.

Machine Gun Kelly: 8 p.m., $60-$100. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Moonchild: 7 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Perreo Intenso: with Ape Drums, 3 p.m., Free. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Reggaeton Disco: 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Free-$20. The Annex, 59 NW 36th St., Miami.

Sasha and Danny Tenaglia: 1-11 p.m., $40-$60. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Serán Bendecidos: with Loco Dice, Mason Collective, Jaden Thompson, and Ms. Mada, 5 p.m.-3 a.m., $30-$40. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com.

Soulection: with Sango, Joe Kay, Uncle Waffles, and Major League DJz, 6 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Space Basel Closing Party: $71.09-$115.72. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Tribeca Music Lounge: with Rhythm Portal, 8 p.m., $30. Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami.

Yiddish Tangos: 2 p.m., $36-$54. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.