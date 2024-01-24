10 Miami Bands to Watch Out For in 2024

Miami music never dies. If there's anything locals in this city know, it's the hustle. Despite the cost of living going up, Miami musicians continue to write, create, record, and put out really good music, all while funding their DIY endeavors.
Recording and promoting music isn't cheap. So next time you see a $15 cover for a show with a bunch of local bands on the lineup, make sure to pay up — and buy some merch while you're at it — and enjoy the show because it's up to locals to support these bands and keep the scene alive.
In alphabetical order, New Times
has picked ten active Miami bands to follow, support, and keep an eye on as they keep hustling their way through 2024.
Beach Mirage's sound blends postpunk and psychedelic surf rock.
Photo by Andrea Barrios
Beach Mirage
In 2022, Beach Mirage
emerged from the dark depths of Miami with a unique postpunk, psychedelic-surf blend. Last year, the band was seen performing around Miami at Union Beer Store, Naomi's Garden, Gramps, and Bar Nancy, and the band promises to keep bringing their surf-noir sound to more venues across the 305. The group's latest track, "Evil Mantis," was released last month, marking the band's third single. "Evil Mantis" merges synths and catchy surf riffs with a dark twist.
Get cozy in bed with the Creature Cage.
Photo by Christina Shaw
The Creature Cage
Joshua Soria of the Creature Cage
is like Miami's very own John Dwyer of Oh Sees. Soria leads the shapeshifting collective the Creature Cage, which offers a buzzing, high-energy explosion of sounds of psychedelia, prog, and garage on stage and in the studio. Up next, the group is performing at Gramps alongside the Floridians and the Wax Worms and will make the trek up to St. Petersburg next month to perform with Phlegm and Liquid Pennies.
The Floridians recently released their new single, "How Are You So Certain."
Photo by Lui Vigo
The Floridians
The Floridians The Floridians' latest single, "How Are You So Certain," represents a sonic shift for the Miami band, moving away from the desert rock inspired by Allah-Las and leaning towards psychedelic indie-rock similar to MGMT or Dayglow. During the last few months, the Floridians have pumped the brakes a bit on playing shows around Miami, opting to focus on working on their music and outreach. However, for the few shows it's taking on, the band is making sure to make it count. The band is especially excited for its March show when it will open for Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of the Talking Heads at Hollywood Arts Park.
The cat isn't a member of Flower Child Slumber Party — maybe.
Photo by Polina Pashchenko
Flower Child Slumber Party
If the Creature Cage's Joshua Soria is Miami's answer to John Dwyer, then Philip Bourgi is Miami's answer to Kevin Parker. Bourgi, a leader of the psychedelic genre in Miami for a decade, leads Flower Child Slumber Party
, the multi-lineup, collaborative psychedelic pop-rock outfit. Usually seen playing synth on stage, behind the scenes Bourgi is the mastermind behind the classic psychedelia sound. In 2023, FCSP accomplished the impressive feat of releasing one track a month, starting in January with "It Will Come to You" and ending in December with "Zapper Wheel."
Frogs Show Mercy was named by New Times as the Best Band of 2022.
Photo by Lucas Hernandez
Frogs Show Mercy
Miami's "melting pot" also applies to its diverse genres. Frogs Show Mercy
, New Times' Best Band in 2022
, brings Southeast alternative emo to the Magic City. Following up last year's EP When You're Not Home
, the band's latest single, "Chester's Privilege," features frontman Yucky Poor's familiar screams with a 2000s alternative distortion layered on top. The band's first single of 2024 is "Pavement Record," set for release on January 26.
Grim Hill has been active in the scene for a little more than a year but has already made plenty of waves.
Photo by Mikael Mijares
Grim Hill
Dubbing its music as alternative art rock, Grim Hill
popped up just over a year ago and has since been making its presence known in the scene. Leading on guitar and vocals, Danielle Jimenez delivers moving performances with intensity and a touch of '90s rock à la Alanis Morissette. "Apparition," the latest single released last October, is a haunting alternative track with a melancholic touch. Grim Hill and its sister band, Swivvel, spent the first week of 2024 on tour, making their way through a few cities across Florida.
Pans is starting out 2024 strong.
Photo by Elene Afre
Pans
Established in 2013, the chamber-pop group Pans
is no stranger to the Miami music climate. However, 2024 is already starting strong for the group. The band recently announced its next single, "Dust Hands," set to release on January 26 through Symphonic Distribution, with a celebrative show following at Bar Nancy alongside Swivvel and Hunters of the Alps.
Shivva delivers a shoegaze sound during its live shows.
Photo by Jessie Granados
Shivva
Since banding together in late 2021, Shivva
has taken the music scene by storm with its all-consuming dreamy shoegaze. The band has been on a short break from playing live shows while working on new music but promises to bring its wall of fuzzy and moody shoegaze back to Miam venues soon. Until then, fans of Shivva can listen to the band's first three-track EP, Uroxicide,
released last March.
Swivvel sound is an infectious blend of indie-pop.
Photo by Junette Reyes
Swivvel
If the infectious indie-pop track "Passerby" doesn't get you hooked on Swivvel
, the accompanying music video
featuring cute-as-hell home video clips from the band on tour sure will. The single was released last year in September with two other tracks, forming the band's first EP, Passerby
. The quintet launched straight into 2024 with a tour across Florida alongside its sister band, Grim Hill. Its next show will be at Bar Nancy at Pans' single release party.
The Wax Worms has transformed into a full-fledged band from what started as a project in a bedroom.
Photo by Max Harrison
The Wax Worms
Inspired by the Beatles, Todd Rundgren, and the Velvet Underground, the Wax Worms
bring the sweet simplicity of the Sixties and Seventies soft-rock songwriting into its music, evident in tracks like "Laura" or "Lone With You." Frontman Max Harrison started the Wax Worms in his bedroom back in 2017, and since then, the band has transformed into a sextet that has performed at venues all around Miami. Since its last performance in September, the band reemerged for a show on January 19 at Gramps, hinting that more live shows are coming in 2024.