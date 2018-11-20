Maria by Callas Strips an Opera Great of Her Agency

Greek-American opera diva Maria Callas is the subject of Maria by Callas , the documentary in which director Tom Volf points out that she regularly prayed for the strength to weather any challenges that God may have given her.

The frustrating doc Maria by Callas reduces Greek-American opera diva Maria Callas to a misunderstood celebrity who devoted herself to a calling and a lover that never gave as much to her as she did to them. Director Tom Volf makes his rickety case for Callas as a tragic figure by cherry-picking quotes from a variety of Callas interviews and documents, focusing primarily on paparazzi footage, private letters and Callas’ unpublished memoirs.

Clips of Callas singing some of her most famous arias are purported to speak to Callas’ disappointment with bad reviews and persistent gossip about her affair with shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis. Volf claims in the film’s press notes that the melancholic “Vissi d’arte ” aria from La Traviata, its refrain translating to “I lived for art, I lived for love,” actually “summarizes [Callas’] whole existence.” Volf unconvincingly presents Callas — a commanding performer who also famously had a Patti LuPone-sized ego — as a passive martyr.