The Ten Best Running Races in Miami

It’s that time of year in Miami when we say adios to the treadmill and hit the pavement. Summer is officially in the rearview and the weather soon will be changing from miserable to warm, making running outside tolerable-ish. The fun runs and half marathons around the city are starting to look a lot more enticing now that there’s less of a risk of heat stroke and swamp ass. But with a different run taking place just about every weekend through the spring, it’s hard to know which of Miami’s many races should you sign up for. From a mile jog in underwear to a willpower-testing 26.2-mile race through the heart of the city, here are our top ten races in Miami.

EXPAND ZooKidsDash Photo by Jessica Lorenzo / Zoo Miami

ZooRun5K. One way to stand out from the city’s many other races is by offering a course unlike any other. The ZooRun5K checks that box with its race through Zoo Miami, where runners will pass by lions and tigers and, um, sloth bears. There’s something for the lil’ pups as well. Kids 2-9 years old can take part in the ZooKidsDash, which is 100-400 meters long depending on their age. Following the run and post-race shindig, participants can enjoy the zoo and its 500-plus species at a less frantic pace, as admission — which is typically $22.95 for adults — is included with every race entry. Good deal. 7:30 a.m. Saturday, October 6, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; zoomiami.org/run. Registration fee costs $20 to $45 for adults, $10 to $25 for children.

EXPAND BK Beach Run Courtesy of Burger King McLamore Foundation

BK Beach Run. The home of the Whopper invites you to run along South Beach during its annual run fundraiser for local student scholarships. You can choose between the 5K or 10K courses, with both options conveniently passing by the BK Whopper Bar on Washington Avenue and culminating on the sand. The Miami-headquartered fast food franchise hosts a post-race beach party afterward, where you can enjoy the DJ while proudly wearing your finisher medal and souvenir shades. Complete the look with one of those snazzy Burger King cardboard crowns, which are also available at the race. You know you want to. 7:30 a.m. Saturday, October 6, at Lummus Park, 901 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; bkbeachrun.com. Registration fee costs $15 to $55 for adults, $10 for children.