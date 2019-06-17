The Best Democratic Debate Watch Parties in Miami

Here we go again. It’s just about time for another presidential election.

Before Florida votes to either give President Trump the boot or give him four more years — hey, this is Florida, so who knows how this will go — there'll be debates upon debates.

Miami is hosting the first democratic debates on June 26 and 27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.Yes, there are two debate nights because there are approximately 89,867,654 Democratic candidates running.

Odds are you won’t make into the actual debate. But you can catch all the action at a local watch party. Here are your best bets:

1306 Miami. She the People, a national network connecting women of color, the New Florida Majority and a number of other organizations are hosting a multifaceted shindig starting at 6:30 p.m. on June 26 at 1306. Before the big debate, there will be a panel on-site, discussing issues spanning race, the economy and injustice. During the debate itself, all attendees will be given a device to gauge their reactions to candidates in real-time. So, if/when Joe Biden gives that inappropriate hug, you can give that thumbs down. 6:30 p.m. at 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; Facebook.com.

ArtServe. For folks in Broward, ArtServe will be the place to be for the June 26 debate. A number of community organizations are coming together to put this one on, including Broward Young Democrats, the Broward Democratic Environmental Caucus and Sister District 22. Bites and beverages will be on site to help wash down all the candidates’ answers. 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Facebook.com.

The bar at Barceloneta. Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Barceloneta. Our Miami Beach residents will want to head to Barceloneta on 20th Street for both nights of debate action. Starting at 8:30 p.m. each night, the Spanish restaurant will be the official gathering spot for the Miami Beach Democratic Club. When you just can't take the spin anymore, the spot’s Londres sangria (cava, lemon, gin and a lemon twist) always helps things. 1400 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-9299; MiamiBeachDems.org.

CVLTVRA at the Gabriel Hotel. Billed as the closest debate watch parties to the actual debates (two blocks away!), the Gabriel Hotel’s Latin-gone-Mediterranean CVLTVRA is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. On each night of the debate from 5 to 7 p.m., the spot will have a pre-game happy hour with $8 signature cocktails and glasses of wine as well as $5 beers and light bites. From 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, it’s Veuve Clicquot Thirsty Thursdays with bottomless champagne and chef-prepared bites for $45 per person. 1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-577-9700; Eventbrite.com; Eventbrite.com.

Gramps. Photo by Marta Xochilt Perez

Gramps. The Miami-Dade Young Democrats organization is throwing down where, you ask? That would be Gramps in Wynwood, on the first night of the debate, June 26. In conjunction with the Downtown Dems organization, the Young Democrats’ watch party will include a live-airing of the debate on Gramps’ patio, in its theater and at its main bar. 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; Facebook.com.

Kendall Civic Center. Kendall Democrats will have their monthly meeting at the Kendall Civic Center on Wednesday and then it’s off to the bar next door! The group will have a room at Duffy’s starting at 9 p.m. on June 26 to watch the spectacle. It has to be one of the rare nights in Duffy’s history where sports won’t be on every single television. If and when your candidate flubs, the 2-for-1 drink specials are a wonderful salve. 8625 SW 124th Ave., Kendall; MiamiDadeDems.org.

All aboard? via The Brightline

The Trump Train. What the hell is this doing on this list? Well, in addition to the Dems' watch parties, folks from the other side of the aisle will be watching and demonstrating in their own way. Example: A “Trump Train,” AKA a group of people led by Trump Team Broward, is taking the Brightline train from West Palm Beach at 5:30 p.m. on June 26, stopping in Fort Lauderdale at 6:09 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale, arriving in Miami at 6:45 p.m. and heading straight to the debate to demonstrate. There are plenty of other groups demonstrating too, so expect a scene if you've got tickets to the big show. Departing 5:30 p.m. from 511 Evernia St., West Palm Beach and 6:09 p.m. from 101 NW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; Facebook.com.