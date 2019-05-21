Pérez Art Museum Miami Adds Tops and Men I Trust to Its Currents Event Series

If you attended the inaugural Currents experience at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in March, you experienced some of the best culture Miami had to offer. In addition to the art on view throughout the PAMM, attendees also witnessed pop-up performances by Juggerknot Theatre and got to rock out to the sounds of Latinx psychedelic band Inner Wave.

But the March event was just the first in a series of quarterly celebrations of PAMM's 35th anniversary. This week, the museum announced its next acts: indie rock band Tops, performing June 20, and electro-pop outfit Men I Trust, taking the PAMM stage September 19. A third musical act will be announced for the series' November 21 edition. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, May 23.

Both bands make for a compelling reason to leave the house. Just a few months ago, New Times lamented that Men I Trust hadn't planned to perform any further south than Orlando (but that music lovers should totally make the drive to see them anyway). Maybe the band heard our cries. Hailing from Montreal, the three-person outfit straddles genres from indie to lounge to dream pop, especially on its most recent release, the single "Show Me How."

Tops, another Montreal export, will bring a more upbeat rock sound to PAMM. Since forming in 2011, the band has earned raves from critics at Pitchfork, Gorilla Vs. Bear, and elsewhere. Its most recent album, Sugar at the Gate, is pumped full of '70s vibes, somehow managing to sounding more warm and sunny than dated and nostalgic.

Both Tops and Men I Trust will be paired with local creatives who are returning to the series, which is presented by the creative agency Defy. Juan C. Sanchez, the playwright behind the popular Miami Motel Stories theater series, wrote the script for Juggerknot's "flash experiences," which will tell both dramatic and comedic stories throughout the events. Between the musical and theatrical performances, attendees can peruse exhibits on view at PAMM, including its most recent opening, "Zhao Gang: History Painting."

Currents, featuring Tops. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16-$24, with discounts for PAMM members.

Currents, featuring Men I Trust. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, September 19 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16-$24, with discounts for PAMM members.

Currents, musical act TBA. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, November 21 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16-$24, with discounts for PAMM members.