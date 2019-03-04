Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy Could Finally Bring the Rakontur Franchise to TV

When filmmaker Billy Corben was putting together the 2006 crime documentary Cocaine Cowboys, he came across an epic document. It was a deposition from Jorge "Rivi" Ayala, a former hit man for Miami drug lord Griselda Blanco. At a whopping 1,300 pages, Ayala's testimony walked authorities through the bloodshed of his career.

“I remember reading the deposition, which is practically a 1,300-page monologue about the death and destruction of the cocaine wars in Miami of the 1980s,” Corben says. “I remember reading it in 2004 thinking, This would make one hell of a one-man show, or you can sit some actors down and just like Love Letters-style read the thing at a table and it would be riveting theater.”

Corben pocketed the idea and finished Cocaine Cowboys. The documentary went on to become a smash hit, and Hollywood eventually came calling. Corben teamed up with a few power producers to turn his documentary into a TV series. There was just one problem.