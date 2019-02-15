Unicorn Factory, Miami's Latest Instagram Playground, Opens Next Month in Wynwood

First there was ice cream. Then there was a talking tree in a garden of light. And now, there will be unicorns, because Miami is getting its own Unicorn Factory this spring.

The brainchild of Michelle Kulikov and Julia Stein, this concept promises to be a sensory experience with only the most coveted backdrops for your next Instagram post. Organizers will launch the immersive pop-up activation in Miami next month before taking it on the road.

Suki Jaafar of BySuki, creative director for Unicorn Factory, assures this will be like no other Instagrammable experience in Miami. “We’ve focused on making sure that all the materials used for the space are great for photography and that the lighting is just right,” she says. “We want to ensure visitors get the best photos while they’re here.”

“Unicorn Factory was inspired by Michelle’s [Kulikov] love of everything rainbows and unicorns,” Jaafar says. “Originally from New York City, Michelle saw an opportunity to bring this unique experience to Miami and she found a spot in Wynwood, which is an ideal location surrounded by so much art and a great place for locals and tourists alike.”

So, why unicorns? “Everyone loves unicorns!” Kulikov says. “We hope people will come out to the Factory and have a good time, take some really great pictures, and ultimately leave a little happier than when they arrived. It’s all about spreading a little bit of happiness everywhere we go.”

Despite its name, Jaafar says that not everything within its walls will be unicorns. “The aesthetic is more of a dreamy feel, so, yes, there will be unicorns but not everything will be unicorns,” she says.

In addition to all the great photos they'll have on their phones, guests can also snag some cool, colorful merch. There will be a magical gift shop at the end of the experience with the chance to buy items including unicorn tears. (We hear they have mystical healing properties that can bring a person back to life even if they are close to death. So, you know, a vial might be worth having.)

Jaafar says her team is working with local artists to eventually showcase their work within the Factory space. Additional details will be revealed via its website in the coming weeks. At any rate, it’s best you revamp your unicorn attire because these one-horned creatures are making a comeback.

Unicorn Factory. 2600 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; unicornfactorymia.com. Opening March 2019; tickets cost $38.