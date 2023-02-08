Red Bull Drop In Tour Kicks Off at Lot 11 with Skateboarding Pro Jamie Foy

California may get a lot of love on the skateboarding front, but if Deerfield Beach native and Red Bull athlete Jamie Foy has his way, Florida will soon be king.
Foy and some of his pro skateboarding buddies are touring the state as part of the Red Bull Drop In Tour. The tour kicks off in Miami on Friday, February 10, at Lot 11 Skatepark in downtown Miami. At the core of the experience is a love for the Sunshine State and a genuine desire to get people involved in the sport.
“Florida is right up there for skateboarding spots, if not better,” Foy tells New Times. “It’s a place where we have summer year-round and where we can skate year-round. Plus, if you can deal with this heat here, you can deal with it anywhere.”
Since Foy was a tot, skateboarding has been his love. He first entered a local contest at the age of 4, winning a year’s supply of free pizza, and fondly recalls growing up in the local scene at the likes of Ramp48, an indoor skateboard attached to a Calvary Chapel church in Fort Lauderdale. On weekends, he’d take the Tri-Rail south where he would "skate all around Miami," hitting rails outside the likes of Miami-Dade Arena and the Freedom Tower.
After making a name for himself in Florida, he moved to Los Angeles in 2016 and has taken the skateboarding world by storm. In 2017, he was named Thrasher's “Skater of the Year” and joined the USA Skateboarding National Team in street skating in 2019. These days, the 26-year-old splits his time between Deerfield Beach and Los Angeles.
“With this event, we want to keep the momentum going. Miami is booming in skateboarding,” Foy says. “It’s nice to be a part of something that is really pushing the next generation and kids to get them excited.”
Beyond the Miami kickoff, the Red Bull Drop In Tour will make three additional stops throughout the state: St. Pete Park in St. Petersburg on February 12, Bethune Skatepark in Daytona Beach on February 17, and Skateable Art Park in Tallahassee on February 19.
"Beyond Miami, we’re starting to get more and more skateparks around the state," Foy adds. “There is talent everywhere, and there are always blocks, curbs, and rails everywhere, too. The potential is limitless.”
Red Bull Drop In Tour. 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, February 10, at Lot 11 Skatepark, 301 NW Second St., Miami; redbull.com. Admission is free.