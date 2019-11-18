Miami Actress Marcela Paguaga Debuts Cabaret-Style One-Woman Show

Marcela Paguaga sits fiddling with her laptop keys as she puts the finishing touches on the script for her upcoming one-woman show. The 28-year-old actress puts her hands up to her temple to concentrate. Inspiration returns once more, and her fingers resume their dance across the keyboard.

Miami audiences will recognize Paguaga from her performance at this year’s Amparo Experience, which took over Villa 221 in midtown for an eight-month run from April through November. As part of the immersive theater experience, the young actress played cabaret singer Margarita Maria Mendoza. Now, Paguaga is gearing up for her own cabaret-style one-person show, Oye: Starring Marcela Paguaga.

“I would describe Oye as a Cuban cabaret,” the actress says with a laugh, now able to speak more freely after tinkering with her show just a bit more.

“I wanted to showcase myself in a way that not everyone has gotten the chance to see," she adds. "Yes, you’ve seen me in Amparo, and yes, you’ve seen me in other local productions, but you’ve never seen me like this.”

The Hialeah native is incorporating a live band and several auxiliary dancers into Oye’s production “I’ll be singing, I’ll be acting, I’ll be dancing — it really is a cabaret-style performance, but like a Cuban version,” she explains.

The event name is drawn from her opening number, a cover of Gloria Estefan’s 1998 hit “Oye.” Paguaga has a simple, succinct answer for why she chose that song and title: “I wanted to call it something where you hear the name and it makes you want to go and see it.”

She also toyed with the idea of naming it Cojelo Suave, like the Instagrammable neon sign inside the La Mesa restaurant, where the event is taking place.

While studying at Miami’s New World School of the Arts, Paguaga had to write, direct, and star in a one-person show as part of her college thesis. The final product, Reality Check, was inspired by her love of reality TV — in particular, the Kardashian klan. This was the first time the actress got a taste of commanding the stage all by herself, and she found it exhilarating.

Paguaga would go on to perform Reality Check over 200 times between 2015 and 2017, including a stint at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival and at the Chicago Fringe Festival.

EXPAND Get ready for Marcela to shake things up. Photo by Danielle Margherite

“People don’t do one-person shows as much as they should,” she says. “A lot of people do it in New York and Chicago, but you don’t see it as much here in Miami.” Paguaga hopes Oye will do its part to change that.

Describing the pace of the 60-minute show, Paguaga rattles off its structure at a lightning speed that would make her Cuban ancestors proud.

“I’ll be on stage, I’ll be off stage, I’ll be interacting with the audience, you’re also gonna get some improv — that’s going to be the magic of the show," she says. "I want to make it a show that screams, Marcela.”

Just don’t scream “Marcela” at her during the set, and if you do, be prepared to get called out — she’s quick on her feet and she’ll be the only one holding the microphone.

“I really also want to get behind the bar and make some shots,” adds Paguage with a Grinch-like smile. “So maybe you’ll get a specialty shot that night mixed by yours truly.”

Summarizing her ambitions for Oye, Paguaga says “We’re going to sing, we’re going to dance, and we’re going to talk shit.”

Oye: Starring Marcela Paguaga. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, at La Mesa Restaurant, 8872 SW 24th St., Miami; 786-703-3907. Tickets start at $25 via eventbrite.com.