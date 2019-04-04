The Amparo Experience Tells the Cuban Exile Story In an Immersive Theater Production

Along the corner of NE Second Avenue and 17th Street in downtown Miami stands an old villa enclosed by wrought-iron gates. On one side, there’s a hardware store, and on the other there’s a modern-day fast-food joint. But step inside the villa, and you’re no longer in 2019 Miami. You’ve entered into 1958 Havana, Cuba.

It’s breathtaking how real the sets inside this theater space look and feel. The entire first floor is basically a spacious bar, but once you head up some tiny winding stairs, you’re in another world entirely. Walk through an enormous tree trunk and there’s a small apartment in one corner and a working fountain in another. Further down, there’s a diva’s dressing room adjacent to a lounge space complete with a stage and piano.

This entire set is for the upcoming immersive theater show called The Amparo Experience. The 90-minute production, which features five different "tracks," or stories, for guests to choose from, tells the story behind the popular rum brand, Havana Club. The origin for the brand is one that has not been told until now. Although the method for sharing the story is unique, it is one that will certainly resonate with Miami audiences.

A little over a week before the play opens, the actors are introduced to the space for the first time. New Times was invited to be a silent observer while the entire cast rehearsed a pivotal scene over, and over, and over again.

“The scene we’re rehearsing tonight is one that’s within the first half of the play and one of the spinal cord moments that ties the whole production together,” says its director, Victoria Collado. “It’s New Year's Eve 1958 in Havana, Cuba. The night before the revolution.”

Collado stands to the side of the room while her actors spill into the space like a pool of water from a fallen cup, all together and then spreading out like veins. In the middle of the scene, she stops an actor from completing his line. She uses her hands to illustrate her point, all while clutching onto a half-burnt palo santo.

The actors nod, take a beat, and it’s back from the top.

“We like to call it experimental [theater rather than immersive] because we’re messing with senses,” says the director. “It’s about constantly bringing the audience into the scene — they’re a constant character, they’re not just a fly on the wall.”

Playwright Vanessa Garcia (left) with director Victoria Collado. Photo by TEAM Enterprises

Collado likes to say that Vanessa Garcia, the show’s playwright, writes the way she thinks. Building this story from the ground up together has allowed the pair to transcend the traditional boundaries between writer and director — much like their show is untraditional. “Usually, I’ll just get a play and have to direct what’s on the paper... but here, we’re combining my director brain with Vanessa’s writer brain and listening to the space we’re in and merging everything together.”

Nearby, the petite Garcia neatly blends into the crowd, distinguishable only by her laptop. She clutches the small device as if it were her modern-day clipboard. With the other hand, she bites her nails as she watches her scene unfold, as she hears the actors speak her words.

Garcia, an American-born Cuban, was first approached by Team Enterprise, the company who markets the Havana Club rum, with the idea of doing a show about the Arechabala family. She was given one simple task: do some research.

“Immediately, I was deeply interested in the story,” exclaims Garcia from the corner of the set. “I’m a storyteller, so if I do not believe in a story, I do not tell it.”

When Amparo first premiered in Miami last year, it was a short 20-minute show put on at Calle Ocho’s Ball & Chain. After that, it had a brief stint in New York City performed within a three-story building. And now, over a year later, the show has evolved into a full 90-minute production which has taken over an entire building for a full two-month run.

Garcia explains how the story itself transformed after each iteration. While at Ball & Chain, the circular space gave the writer the idea of creating a spinal cord narrative and smaller heartbeats that surround it. “We would move people through these smaller vignettes and then back to the center story,” she says. “In other words, Ramon and Amparo Arechabala are always in the story.”

When the production moved to NYC for a pilot run there, Garcia rewrote the show with six tracks, which later influenced the current version, which now has five. The spaces inform the script, she says, adding that she was able to delve deeper into her characters and the story after New York.

“The characters continued to grow and eventually some became new tracks of their own.”

EXPAND Ramon and Amparo Arechabala played by Rene Granada and Bertha Leal. Photo by TEAM Enterprises

Garcia, who holds a PhD in creative nonfiction with a focus on Cuba, has been writing about the island of her parents for years, so this opportunity felt like one that was tailor-made for her. “All the things that I have researched in my life and also just experienced through my family were all training for this,” she says.

The actors feel the same way. Marcela Paguaga, a Miami-born Cuban who plays Margarita Maria Mendoza, says, “It hasn’t been hard for any of us to dive into the show because everyone in the cast is either Cuban or Cuban American, so we all share that connection to the story.”

Paguaga was part of the original cast and the pilots in Miami and New York in 2018. Now, returning to the all-too-familiar story, the actor says her character has undergone an incredible evolution. “When we first did the show in Miami [last year], Margarita started off as a wannabe dancer, she couldn't even get a solo,” she says. “And now, she’s the main performer at Club Nautico. As an actor, it’s amazing to see her go through this huge change, not only in her career but physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Margarita Maria Mendoza is featured in the Miguel track, which is one of two bilingual tracks and labeled as the nostalgic route. “My track concentrates on time,” explains Paguaga. “You see the loss of time… and how with time things progress and things die.”

Standing between a hallway framed with papier -mâché trees, the actor admits that being a part of the production makes you forget you’re promoting a rum brand. “Yes, Amparo is the origin story of the real Havana Club rum, but it’s also a story about exile and a story about tragedy and rebirth.”

“The isn’t about sticking your brand on something, it’s about the story,” says Garcia the playwright. “The story does all the work here.”

The Amparo Experience. Thursday, April 4, through Friday, May 31, at 221 NE 17th St., Miami; theamparoexperience.com. Tickets cost $89.