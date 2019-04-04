The Amparo Experience Tells the Cuban Exile Story In an Immersive Theater Production

Along the corner of NE Second Avenue and 17th Street in downtown Miami stands an old villa enclosed by wrought-iron gates. On one side, there’s a hardware store, and on the
It’s breathtaking how real the sets inside this theater space look and feel. The entire first floor is basically a spacious bar, but once you head up some tiny winding stairs, you’re in another world entirely. Walk through an enormous tree trunk and there’s a small apartment in one corner and a working fountain in another. Further down, there’s a diva’s dressing room adjacent to a lounge space complete with a stage and piano.
This entire set is for the upcoming immersive theater show called The Amparo Experience. The 90-minute production, which features five different "tracks," or stories, for guests to choose from, tells the story behind the popular rum brand, Havana Club. The origin
A little over a week before the play opens, the actors are introduced to
“The scene we’re rehearsing tonight is one that’s within the first half of the play and one of the spinal cord moments that
Collado stands to the side of the room while her actors spill into
The actors nod, take a beat, and it’s back from the top.
“We like to call it experimental [theater rather than immersive] because we’re messing with senses,” says the director. “It’s about constantly bringing the audience into the scene — they’re a constant character, they’re not just a fly on the wall.”
Collado likes to say that Vanessa Garcia, the show’s playwright, writes the way she thinks. Building this story from the ground up together has allowed the pair to transcend the traditional boundaries between writer and director — much like their show is untraditional. “Usually, I’ll just get a play and have to direct what’s on the paper... but here, we’re combining my director brain with Vanessa’s writer brain and listening to
Nearby, the petite Garcia neatly blends into the crowd, distinguishable only by her laptop. She clutches the small device as if it were her modern-day clipboard. With the other hand, she bites her nails as she watches her scene unfold, as she hears the actors speak her words.
Garcia, an American-born Cuban, was first approached by Team Enterprise, the company who markets the Havana Club rum, with the idea of doing a show about the Arechabala family. She was given one simple task: do some research.
“Immediately, I was deeply interested in the story,” exclaims Garcia from the corner of the set. “I’m a storyteller, so if I do not believe in a story, I do not tell it.”
When Amparo first premiered in Miami last year, it was a short 20-minute show put on at Calle Ocho’s Ball & Chain. After that, it had a brief stint in New York City performed within a three-story building. And now, over a year later, the show has evolved into a full 90-minute production which has taken over an entire building for a full two-month run.
Garcia explains how the story itself transformed after each iteration. While at Ball & Chain, the circular space gave the writer the idea of creating a spinal cord narrative and smaller heartbeats that surround it. “We would move people through these smaller vignettes and then back to the
When the production moved to NYC for a pilot run there, Garcia rewrote the show with six tracks, which later influenced the current version, which now has five. The spaces inform the script, she says, adding that she was able to delve deeper into her characters and the story after New York.
“The characters continued to grow and eventually some became new tracks of their own.”
Garcia, who holds a
The actors feel the same way. Marcela Paguaga, a Miami-born Cuban who plays Margarita Maria Mendoza, says, “It hasn’t been hard for any of us to dive into the show because everyone in the cast is either Cuban or Cuban American, so we all share that connection to the story.”
Paguaga was part of the original cast and the pilots in Miami and New York in 2018. Now, returning to the all-too-familiar story, the actor says her character has undergone an incredible evolution. “When we first did the show in Miami [last year], Margarita started off as a wannabe dancer, she couldn't even get a solo,” she says. “And now, she’s the main performer at Club Nautico. As an actor, it’s amazing to see her go through this huge change, not only in her career but physically, mentally, and emotionally.”
Margarita Maria Mendoza is featured in the Miguel track, which is one of two bilingual tracks and labeled as the nostalgic route. “My track concentrates on time,” explains Paguaga. “You see the loss of time… and how with time things progress and things die.”
Standing between a hallway framed with
“The isn’t about sticking your brand on something, it’s about the story,” says Garcia the playwright. “The story does all the work here.”
The Amparo Experience. Thursday, April 4, through Friday, May 31, at 221 NE 17th St., Miami; theamparoexperience.com. Tickets cost $89.
