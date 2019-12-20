Impeachment Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg for This Year's King Mango Strut

Few South Florida cultural institutions have managed to stand the test of time through the decades. As shifting tastes have affected the popularity of local oddities, many traditions that were once cherished and taken for granted have lost their claims to relevancy. Take the Orange Bowl Parade, for example: what was once the biggest and most popular public parade in Miami eventually fell victim to what the Miami Herald called “financial anemia, general malaise, and changing times” in 2002.

That a spoof of said parade has lasted longer and become more popular than the original is a testament to Miami’s penchant for outlandish, entertaining tomfoolery in public settings. The King Mango Strut, now in its 38th year, will be taking over Coconut Grove on Sunday, December 29, with an even stronger parodic spirit than the one that animated the inaugural parade in 1982.

The irreverent nature of the King Mango Strut can be traced back to its origins in the 1970s. Founder Glenn Terry formed the Mango Marching Band, which consisted of “musicians” who played conch shells and kazoos in Coconut Grove’s Bahamian-style Goombay Festival, in 1976. After a few years performing at Goombay, Terry aspired to bring the Mango Marching Band to the uber-popular Orange Bowl Parade. They sent in an audition tape for the 1981 edition and were rejected, prompting Terry to create his own parade in response. The new jamboree was designed to celebrate the wackiness of Miami by poking fun at the most eye-catching news stories of the previous year.

Modeled off the equally kooky Pasadena Doo Dah Parade, the inaugural King Mango Strut the following year brought a small group of performers and paraders to the streets of Coconut Grove. The parade takes place on the last Sunday of every year, with the goal being to generate as many laughs as possible at the wild, ridiculous, and so-unbelievable-it-has-to-be-true things that have happened in the preceding months. With Donald Trump having just become the third sitting president in U.S. history to be impeached, the 2019 edition of the King Mango Strut is set to have a wealth of material to pull from.

It’s easy to make fun of events that happen on a national level, but being able to laugh at yourself and one’s own city is what makes the King Mango Strut so beloved by its faithful attendees. Rick Scott, Hurricane Irma, and the red tide are just a few of the local subjects who have been brought to life by the parade's strutters. This year, there's a very strong chance you'll see participants poking fun at ongoing South Florida jokes like David Beckham’s soccer stadium pipe dream and the infamous Basel Banana.

The local chapter of the Sierra Club has consistently produced the King Mango Strut’s most socially conscious spectacles, and past presentations have included “the Urban Sprawl Monster” and “FPL solar power vampires.” Even though the organization works tirelessly to educate and enact change around the climate crisis that's affecting South Florida and the rest of the world, their show — like most of the sights you'll see at the King Mango Strut — is ultimately designed to help us find the humor in a world that's falling apart at a dizzying rate.

Arrive early and bring a folding chair if you want a front-row seat to this year’s King Mango festivities. There’s no telling what crazy antics the parade will bring this year, but isn’t the joy of finding out half the fun?

King Mango Strut. 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, Main Highway and Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; kingmangostrut.org. Admission is free, but donations are highly encouraged via GoFundMe.