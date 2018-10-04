Red-Tide Sludge Could Flood Miami During King-Tide Season, City Warns

King-tide season is coming soon. That's when huge swaths of Miami-Dade County flood on sunny days as the moon pulls South Florida's already-rising oceans onto the land.

But this year, toxic algae has brought stinking, poisonous, fish-killing red tide to town. And though scientists have not yet confirmed whether the algae behind the disastrous phenomenon has reached Biscayne Bay, the City of Miami is already encouraging residents to avoid touching any floodwater.

"The City of Miami will be conducting water quality tests along Biscayne Bay today out of an abundance of caution due to the approach of red tide to beaches in Northern Miami-Dade County," the city announced today in a media release. "The City of Miami will continue monitoring the situation ahead of king tide this weekend. King tides are expected to start Saturday, October 6, through October 13, 2018. City Officials recommend avoiding contact with floodwaters during this time."