“Imagine Puppets” Exhibit Resurrects an African-American Storytelling Tradition

When most people think of puppetry and entertainment, the buoyant cast of Sesame Street is usually the first thing to come to mind. However, the "Imagine Puppets" exhibit currently on display at Fort Lauderdale's African-American Research Library and Cultural Center tells a different story, namely that of the oracle tradition of African storytelling. During the post-slavery era in the U.S., African-Americans utilized the string and wood-heavy performative art form to detail their experiences under subjugation as well as revive a suppressed African custom. This medium of craftsmanship-meets-performance art has continued on through up to today, as there's now a variety of black puppeteers who share their comedic routines and stoic partners with audiences all over the country.

The “Imagine Puppets” exhibit, which is open through Monday, March 30, hosts a bevy of these handmade figurines from contemporary African American artists. Presented by ArtServe in collaboration with the Miramar Cultural Trust, the exhibit will also be offering a free workshop on Friday, March 20, headed by puppet maker Anwar Floyd-Pruitt.

“Puppets are intergenerational, and this particular exhibit tells stories, whether it’s front porch entertainment or church-going women who had something wonderful to look forward to,” explains Rhonda Siegel, Director of Business Development at the Miramar Cultural Trust.

Siegel says it took two years to bring the exhibit to life with the help of sponsorships from Rubenstein Law and the Castle Group. Originally on display at ArtServe in Miami, the display has been moved to the library, where the Library Regional Manager will be overseeing the display all month long.

“This is a fine arts exhibition because the craftsmanship it takes to make puppets, people don’t necessarily value that in a way that should be elevated,” says Makiba J Foster, the library regional manager for the museum. “Bringing this to our community is really important. Because our archive houses craftsmanship, [puppetry] is along that same continuum of black creative genius.”

The nattily dressed puppets are propped behind glass cases in a quiet chamber of the library, organized into occupying different scenes. Edwina Bland’s muppet-like character Sister Edwina is clad in a matching satin pink jacket and skirt set and pearl accessories. A pink veil covers her cheery, mahogany face, a depiction of how black women dress up for church in their Sunday best. Although the character pays tribute to the larger tradition of church and its place in African-American communities, Bland says Sister Edwina was named specifically after her own mother.

“I’m a church kid so I grew up seeing women in the African-American church come very dressed up,” Bland reminisces. “I could remember my mom telling me why we get so dressed up in our Sunday clothes is because when you’re going to see the ‘King of Kings,’ you should give him your best and look your best.”

Bland, a theatre arts teacher at Millennium Middle School in Sanford, dialed in on her interest in puppet-making while living in New York City. She had always marveled at Loretta Long, one of the first black characters on Sesame Street. But it was a chance meeting with Caroll Spinney, the late puppeteer who voiced Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street for almost 50 years, that truly shaped Bland and her dedication to her craft. Spinney later invited Bland on-set to Sesame Street and eventually wound up mentoring her.

Synthesizing her own personal experiences with the techniques taught to her by Spinney, Bland has gone on to produce puppetry shows rooted firmly in the spirituality shew grew up around.

“As a puppeteer, when you make that puppet come alive, it does become a person," she says. "That’s the magic of it; it’s no longer just material. As puppeteers, we get that we can use our art form to spread messages.”

Other stories represented at the exhibit include Bruce Cannon’s nine-year-old marionette Michael Jackson dancing next to an older, jerry-curled MJ, as well as Pandora Gastelum’s Lulu White figurine that commemorates an infamous New Orleans creole brothel madam who reigned during the Storyville era. Another work of Gastelum’s, Jazz Dancers, was influenced by an eerie New Orleans tale about a serial killer presenting an odd ultimatum to residents: dance to jazz music all night or die.

“Puppets are a gateway for adults and children to have open communication. The puppetry involved in the exhibit tells stories in a safe way. It began in 5th century B.C. to preserve culture through oral history, and now for communication, education, and inspiration,” says Craig W. Johnson, executive director of ArtServe.

Continuing the educational realm of puppetry, Anwar Floyd-Pruit will introduce the methods he uses to teach puppet making to at-risk teens during the Imagine Puppets workshop. The visual artist developed a technique to make cost-effective puppets from raw materials, including cardboard, straw, glue, and construction paper. When Floyd-Pruit’s teaching an art class to teenagers from a correctional facility or shelter, he says he only has a few minutes to capture their attention, which he does by interweaving hip-hop music into his lessons.

“I’m putting myself out there through my art," he says. "As an older person, I’m trying to communicate to [the students] ‘this is what I do and I would love for you all to join me in this venture of hip-hop storytelling and puppetry.'"

Pruit collaborated with students involved in Connecticut's Madison Public Library’s Making Justice program, a community-based learning initiative for teens caught up in the court system, to create a wallpaper montage featuring especially eccentric puppets. The piece, which is on display in "Imagine Puppets," features a variety of figures, shapes, colors, and movements that all speak to the possibilities of puppetry as an art form and mode of creative expression.

“Puppets are performance and puppets are visual arts, so for me, it’s bringing these two things back together," he says. "There’s an inspiration that takes place when you get out of yourself and put that energy into this object."

"Imagine Puppets." On display through Monday, March 30, at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-357-6282; sunny.org. Admission is free.