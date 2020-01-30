The Nine Best Strip Clubs in Miami

If you’re from Miami, you're aware that our adult entertainment institutions (or strip clubs, if you must) are some of the Magic City's highest-quality venues for making merry. Whether you're popping bottles, noshing on lemon-pepper wings, or negotiating the price of a shoulder rub so you can fling more of your life savings into the air, you never know what might happen within the friendly confines of our local gentlemen’s clubs.

So sit back and relax as we present the following alphabetical list of Miami's best places to see butt-naked women. We'll not soon forget the erstwhile King of Diamonds, and don't bother scrolling down for the too-ritzy-for-consideration E11even, which steadfastly self-identifies as "a 24-hour ultraclub." But Miami has no shortage of locales where the ladies are extraordinarily adept at strutting their stuff and baring it all.

Bellas Cabaret 85 SE 14th St., Hialeah

305-887-1550

bellascabaret.com 85 SE 14th St., Hialeah305-887-1550



If it's a Latin flavor you seek for your after-hours entertainment, steer your Lyft driver to Hialeah, where you'll find Bellas Cabaret, which guarantees a memorable night out for residents and tourists alike. After closing for several weeks, the revered gentlemen’s club reopened just in time for the Super Bowl LIV nude rush. The talent at Bellas are known for their friendliness — and if your party arrives on an empty stomach, you can even order a round of croquetas for the table.

Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr

Club Pink Pussycat 3900 NW 36th St., Miami

305-633-4000

clubpinkpussycatmiami.com 3900 NW 36th St., Miami305-633-4000



As you tool down NW 36th Street, it’s nearly impossible to miss Club Pink Pussycat. The bright pink edifice practically meows for an Instagram selfie; even if you've never set foot inside, the exterior sticks out like a pink thumb. The interior is just as memorable: There are literally girls everywhere. Club Pink Pussycat prides itself on employing the most beautiful girls in Miami — between the strip spot's raison d'être and its wallet-friendly happy-hour specials, your good time is all but assured. Be sure to arrive with a fat wad of cash: The clientele isn't shy about making it rain during dances, which are often accompanied by a live band and DJ.

Foxxy Lady Cabaret 1792 NW 79th St., Miami

305-691-5032

foxxyladycabaret.com 1792 NW 79th St., Miami305-691-5032



Spending a weeknight at the Foxxy Lady beats going home after work. The cabaret offers the dual experience of a strip club and a sports bar, allowing you to keep tabs on the game and watch ass shake at the same time. Foxxy Lady falls on the more affordable end of the local strip-club spectrum, with $10 lap dances, a $5 cover on weekdays, and recurring drink specials. Oh, and the Lady prides herself on her full-friction VIP rooms.

Photo courtesy of Damion Mckenzie

G5ive Miami 337 NW 170th St., North Miami Beach

305-917-4548

g5ive.com 337 NW 170th St., North Miami Beach305-917-4548



G5ive Miami is known for being the place to be on Tuesday nights (and very early Wednesday mornings). The club resides in the heart of North Miami Beach and is a favorite among locals. Expect to be greeted by a constant rotation of shot girls and dancers urging you to burn through your savings account. The dancers at G5ive have perfected the art of twerking. Nude lap dance, anyone?

Photo courtesy of Gold Rush Cabaret

Gold Rush Cabaret 7770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-631-2564

goldrushcabaret.com 7770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-631-2564



If you're looking to keep things classy but don't want to fritter away Junior's college fund on a girl who introduces herself as Desire, Gold Rush is a fine option. The place bills itself as a "proper" cabaret, but that doesn't mean you won't see naked women on display. Dancefloor fiends take note: Gold Rush is a combination strip club and nightclub, so you'll be able to squeeze in a lap dance or two between dance dances. Perched on Biscayne Boulevard and NE 77th Street, the club trafficks in reggaeton and hip-hop sounds, which means high-energy entertainment is always on tap. The dancers here know what they're doing, so expect expertise on stage and pole alike.

The Office 250 NE 183rd St., Miami

305-627-3456



Most assume that the best time to go to the strip club is at two in the morning, but the Office offers a day party that can’t be beat. Here the happy hour commences at noon, which makes it super-easy to stop in for a drink special and lap dance-fueled lunch break. Hip-hop reigns supreme here no matter the time of day, so there's always a soundtrack conducive to tossing around dollar bills willy-nilly. The dancers and waitresses at the Office make you feel right at home — and the lemon-pepper wings are worth an extra tip.

One Gentlemen’s Club 333 NE 79th St., Miami

305-603-7294

onegentlemensclub.com 333 NE 79th St., Miami305-603-7294



Who says New York is the city that never sleeps? Miami strip clubs don't give a damn if you have work the next day. One Gentlemen’s Club is a favorite among Miamians who treat Monday evenings just like Saturday nights. Infamous for holding the hood down, One is a preferred option for weekend-averse party people. Mondays at the Uno feature $5 drinks all night long, and ladies enjoy free admission until 11 p.m. You might have to explain to your boss why their emails have gone unanswered and that important presentation isn't finished yet — but bear in mind that there aren't many places where you can simultaneously enjoy a 5 Hennessy shot and a lap dance. Your job can wait.

Shadow Cabaret 66 E. 25th St., Hialeah

786-401-6081

theshadowcabaret.com 66 E. 25th St., Hialeah786-401-6081



A recent entrant on the local strip-club circuit, Shadow Cabaret has managed in short order to make a name for itself. This late-night Hialeah hang stays open until 5 a.m., and in keeping with its status as a Miami strip club, it boasts a Scarface-themed room. Despite its status as a nudie-come-lately, the Shadow has already made national headlines for hosting a golf tournament at a Trump-owned resort in Doral.

Tootsie’s Cabaret 150 NW 183rd St., Miami

305-651-5822

tootsiescabaret.com 150 NW 183rd St., Miami305-651-5822



If you go to Tootsie's Cabaret on the right night, you may be lucky enough to spot Miami strip-club enthusiast Drake getting shoulder rubs and eating wings in the VIP area on the second floor. Toronto's pride and joy has shouted out the infamous strip club several times in songs, making it a must for pop-culture strip-club connoisseurs. Tootsie’s sets the standard for dinner and a bare-ass show: whether it's the gorgeous dancers and hosts or the wide-ranging menu featuring pasta and wing selections, you'll be hard-pressed not to find something you enjoy. The club's two floors separate the general-admission guests from the VIP clientele, but regulars here know the vibes on the first floor are unmatched.