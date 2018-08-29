The Ten Best Hostels in Miami

Move over, ritzy resorts. The hostel scene is alive and thriving in Miami. Famous for shared dorm rooms and alarmingly low prices, an abundance of budget-friendly accommodations offer visitors to the Magic City cheap options. From a tranquil home base in Little River to a pulsating pregame headquarters in South Beach, there's a hostel to accommodate each of Miami’s most potent aesthetics. Presented in alphabetical order, these are ten of the 305’s most memorable hostels.
1. Beds n’ Drinks. Tucked in a quiet nook between South Beach staples such as Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue, Beds n' Drinks places visitors within walking distance of the neighborhood’s busiest and loudest stretches of road. Featuring a full bar and patio area, this hostel is a great selection for visitors hoping to snag a taste of Miami Beach’s social life. With accommodations ranging from eight-person dormitories to private rooms with king-size beds, this spot allows guests the flexibility to craft their hosteling experience. 1676 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-7415; bedsndrinks.com.
2. Bikini Hostel. Closer to Biscayne Bay than the Atlantic, Bikini Hostel physically sets itself apart from the crowd. The location helps make this spot memorable the moment guests pass through the front door. Indistinguishable from the homes that surround it, Bikini Hostel’s exterior and location might give guests the impression they're far away from South Beach’s famous nightlife. However, these visitors would be mistaken. From kicking back at the famous beer garden to participating in one of the destination’s legendary pub crawls and club outings, travelers who stay at Bikini Hostel are bound to sample all of the Beach’s most popular features. 1255 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-253-9000; bikinihostel.com.
3. Freehand Miami. The Freehand is a sleek rendition of the modern hostel, achieving the rare prestige of being a spot that charms both locals and out-of-towners. Situated a free trolley ride from South Beach, this hostel breathes a fresh vivacity into its otherwise quiet corner of 27th Street. From its eight-person rooms — which come with two private bathrooms — to its nationally ranked bar, the Broken Shaker, this tranquil beach destination provides guests with a relaxing experience. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com/miami.
4. The Hostel. A half-block west of Collins Avenue stands the Hostel, a plain name for one of Miami Beach’s most colorful budget accommodations. The Hostel is a prime place for travelers hoping to make connections with other visitors, and guests have ample opportunity to mingle with their fellow backpackers over free breakfast and dinner here. This commitment to building bonds within the hosteling community is also evident on the Hostel’s website, where its proudly advertises, “WiFi is free in Lobby and Play Room areas, weak or no WiFi in room. Talk to each other like the old good times, have fun.” 236 Ninth St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8764; thehostelofmiamibeach.com.
5. Miami Beach International Hostel. Marked by its sprawling front porch and massive overhead sign, Miami Beach International Hostel is nearly impossible to miss — which can help guests after the hostel's recent move to Tenth Street and Collins. Serving breakfast and dinner to guests, Miami Beach International Hostel makes sure to provide them with fuel before they hit the beaches or bars. For guests wanting to experience sightseeing attractions around South Florida, staff at the front desk can help connect visitors with various tours and excursions. 1051 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0268; hostelmiamibeach.com.
6. Ocean Blue Hostel & Restaurant. No trip to South Beach is complete without a jaunt through the neighborhood’s art deco district, and Ocean Blue guests have unlimited access to this historic stretch of architecture. The hostel was recently renovated, and when guests aren’t looking at its stylish interior, they can glimpse the ocean and Lummus Park from various rooms. Guests searching for constant excitement and gastronomy will also enjoy Oyster Bar and Voodoo Lounge, located beneath and atop the hostel, respectively. 928 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-397-8423; oceanblue.miami.
7. Rock Hostel. From providing free shuttles from Miami International Airport to helping craft the perfect beach experience, Rock Hostel supports its guests from the moment they book a room. The hostel also dazzles with the sheer comfort it provides. Dorm rooms come with memory foam mattresses so travelers can sleep soundly. Rock Hostel also provides a full bar so guests can mingle and meet their hostel mates before heading out to soak up the sun or neon lights. 1351 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8146; miamirockhostel.com.
8. SoBe Hostel & Bar. Situated near Miami Beach’s southernmost tip, SoBe Hostel brings world-class nightclubs and breathtaking beaches within guests’ reach. Accommodations come in a variety of sizes and arrangements to appeal to travelers’ aesthetics. Four, eight, and 12-person dormitories are open to guests hoping to meet their next great exploration buddy, and new friends can take their conversations to the hostel’s onsite restaurant. 235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-6669; sobe-hostel.com.
9. Tropics Hotel & Hostel. Sandwiched in between luxury resorts, this hostel/hotel hybrid offers guests a piece of prime Miami Beach real estate without the high price. At the Tropics, guests have their pick of traditional, private hotel rooms or a bed in a shared dorm room. Whether vacationers are staying in the hostel or hotel portion, they have access to the same amenities, such as the spacious pool. 1550 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-0361; tropicshotel.com.
10. Zenmotel Mimo. For visitors who wish to stay on the mainland, Zenmotel Mimo is an unbeatable option. Located in Little River, this hostel/motel offers easy access to Miami hot spots such as Wynwood, the Design District, and Little Haiti. From its private suites and four-person rooms, Zenmotel is designed to provide travelers with a patch of peace in a bustling city. The property is also part business center, and digital nomads can plug in at the in-house Zenworks. The shared workspace provides professionals with computer and printer access so they can divide their days between exploring the area and answering emails in comfort. 7126 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-456-7233; zenmotelmimo.com.
