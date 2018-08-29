The Ten Best Hostels in Miami

Move over, ritzy resorts. The hostel scene is alive and thriving in Miami. Famous for shared dorm rooms and alarmingly low prices, an abundance of budget-friendly accommodations offer visitors to the Magic City cheap options. From a tranquil home base in Little River to a pulsating pregame headquarters in South Beach, there's a hostel to accommodate each of Miami’s most potent aesthetics. Presented in alphabetical order, these are ten of the 305’s most memorable hostels.

Photo by Paula Echevarria

1. Beds n’ Drinks. Tucked in a quiet nook between South Beach staples such as Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue, Beds n' Drinks places visitors within walking distance of the neighborhood’s busiest and loudest stretches of road. Featuring a full bar and patio area, this hostel is a great selection for visitors hoping to snag a taste of Miami Beach’s social life. With accommodations ranging from eight-person dormitories to private rooms with king-size beds, this spot allows guests the flexibility to craft their hosteling experience. 1676 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-7415; bedsndrinks.com.

Courtesy of Bikini Hostel

2. Bikini Hostel. Closer to Biscayne Bay than the Atlantic, Bikini Hostel physically sets itself apart from the crowd. The location helps make this spot memorable the moment guests pass through the front door. Indistinguishable from the homes that surround it, Bikini Hostel’s exterior and location might give guests the impression they're far away from South Beach’s famous nightlife. However, these visitors would be mistaken. From kicking back at the famous beer garden to participating in one of the destination’s legendary pub crawls and club outings, travelers who stay at Bikini Hostel are bound to sample all of the Beach’s most popular features. 1255 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-253-9000; bikinihostel.com.