Camp Standard Is the Adult Summer Camp of Your Dreams

The Standard Spa's luxe summer camp experience returns August 15-18.
July 25, 2024
Hydrotherapy, kayaking, and paddleboarding are on the agenda for the Standard Spa's adult summer camp.
The Standard Spa, Miami Beach invites you to relive some of your favorite childhood memories.

Camp Standard, an adults-only, luxe summer camp, returns to the Belle Isle hotel and spa August 15-18, loaded with wellness activities, fitness classes, arts and crafts, and astrology readings.

"Most of us tend to be a little overscheduled in our lives these days," Dennis Stovall, spa director at the Standard Spa, tells New Times. "Our camp offers an opportunity to step out of daily life for a little bit, be present in the moment, and focus on some playful and healing things."

The first Camp Standard was held in 2016 to honor the property's tenth anniversary. Since its inception, it has been a generally intimate affair on the hotel grounds, catering to a couple dozen or so participants each year.

A three-night package includes access to the Standard's massive outdoor hydrotherapy area, a stay in a 230-square-foot room, daily curated dinners, and three days of action-packed meets ultra-wellness activities.
Summer campers get a discount at the Standard Spa's services.
The Standard Spa, Miami Beach photo
Single-occupancy stays cost $2,124, and double-occupancy rooms cost $3,132, or $1,566 per person. For locals who do not want to stay overnight, $250 day passes will be available, covering daily activities and access to the hydrotherapy space.

Fan favorite activities in years past have included friendship-bracelet making and campfire s'mores. Among the more unique activities to stick a pin in for 2024, there will be a dinner on Thursday evening with the property's resident astrologer and acupuncturist discussing current astrological influences. Friday will feature movement classes, watersports like kayaking and paddleboarding, and a luau-style dinner. Saturday promises more movement classes, a Biscayne Bay cruise excursion, and an evening hammam sweat session. Sunday is billed as a wind-down day before everyone has to go home.

"At the core of our camp is that experience of being in a group and living in the moment," Stovall says. "I hope everyone appreciates the playfulness of it and is able to recharge in a different way."

Camp Standard. Thursday, August 15, through Sunday, August 18, at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com. Day passes cost $250, and hotel stays cost $2,124 to $3,123.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
