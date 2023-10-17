The Little Prince World Is an Immersive Experience Inspired by the Classic French Tale

At least once in your life, you've probably wondered what it would be like to walk on the moon or float among the stars in outer space. Even if gravity is a little more of your forte, you've dreamt of crossing a sandy desert in complete solitude. Although more realistic, this still seems impossible when living in a tropical city like Miami.
But what if you still could?
Opening its doors on October 17 on Watson Island, the Little Prince World takes audiences on a mesmeric adventure of space travel and excitement. Inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's 1943 novella The Little Prince — which is celebrating its 80th anniversary — the immersive experience delivers a whole new perspective on the tale where you, the viewer, become part of the story.
For those unfamiliar with the French classic, the story follows the narrator, who meets a young boy named the Prince. The child speaks about the journey of discovering the universe, meeting a series of characters along the way, each symbolizing an element of society.
In the family-friendly, 360-degree experience, attendees embark on this journey with the Prince. Guests are welcomed into a large dome and are set off into a three-part adventure filled with light-hearted moments fueled by the power of imagination.
At the first stage, attendees enter a spacious room filled with drawings inspired by The Little Prince, including an elephant, a fox, and the Prince. At the far end of the room, a high-resolution screen is mounted on a wall and showcases more drawings, hinting at the journey ahead.
Once everyone's situated in the room, the animated tale of The Little Prince begins. Guests are coursed through various settings, from outer space at one moment to a full-blown desert at another. Due to its strategic setup, the room seamlessly morphs into the distinctive scenes that unravel on the screen.
As you're transported to different planets and terrains, you tag along with the Prince to meet different characters, including a king with no subjects, a drunkard, a lamplighter, a snake, and a fox. Once the adventure ends, the Prince says goodbye and is transported back to his home planet.
After the story closes, everyone's escorted out and invited to relive the adventure through virtual reality or purchase tchotchkes at the event's gift shop.
The fun doesn't stop after the experience is over. When exiting the dome, there is an outdoor entertainment area where children can play and sit on bean bags alongside figures from the story, including the Little Prince. Of course, the fun isn't just for the children but also for the adults. Parents can indulge in savory bites or refreshing drinks at the onsite food trucks.
Ultimately, the Little Prince World is an experience kids will love and where adults can indulge their inner child at heart. Plus, like any good immersive experience, it makes for a great Instagram post or two.
The Little Prince World. Thursday, October 17, through December 31, at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; thelittleprinceworld.com. Tickets cost $31.90 to $53.90 via feverup.com.