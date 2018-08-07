The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Will Be Taped in Miami Beach Just Before Midterm Elections

Florida's an obvious target for political jokes. So Daily Show host Trevor Noah will have plenty of material to draw from when he brings the Comedy Central show to Miami Beach in late October.

A special "undesked" week of programming will be taped before a live audience at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater October 29 to November 1, the Daily Show announced today.

In a press release, Comedy Central notes that Florida is "a state that highlights many of 2018’s most important election issues." And that's not just PR-speak. Florida, after all, is the site of the deadly Parkland school shooting and birthplace of the student-led gun control movement that swept schools across the nation. Algae blooms across the state are ugly reminders of the effects of lax environmental policies. In Florida, police misconduct is a regular occurrence; housing inequality plagues its largest city; and in a real "Florida Man" twist, a former member of a murderous Miami cult has been making regular appearances at Trump rallies across the country.