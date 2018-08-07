 


Trevor Noah
Photo by Brad Barket

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Will Be Taped in Miami Beach Just Before Midterm Elections

Ciara LaVelle | August 7, 2018 | 2:56pm
Florida's an obvious target for political jokes. So Daily Show host Trevor Noah will have plenty of material to draw from when he brings the Comedy Central show to Miami Beach in late October.

A special "undesked" week of programming will be taped before a live audience at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater October 29 to November 1, the Daily Show announced today.

In a press release, Comedy Central notes that Florida is "a state that highlights many of 2018’s most important election issues." And that's not just PR-speak. Florida, after all, is the site of the deadly Parkland school shooting and birthplace of the student-led gun control movement that swept schools across the nation. Algae blooms across the state are ugly reminders of the effects of lax environmental policies. In Florida, police misconduct is a regular occurrence; housing inequality plagues its largest city; and in a real "Florida Man" twist, a former member of a murderous Miami cult has been making regular appearances at Trump rallies across the country.

No wonder Noah and his crew are decamping to Miami; this shit practically writes itself.

The Daily Show's Miami stint marks the 15th time the show has traveled outside of its usual New York City filming location. And Noah's no stranger to South Florida, either. Last year, he performed standup at the Hard Rock Hollywood, and in 2016 he was a headliner at the Miami Book Fair.

Tickets to The Daily Show's Miami dates are free and available by registering at dailyshow.com/miami. Fans of Noah's political humor had better act fast; at press time, the Monday, October 29, taping was already sold out.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Undesked. 3 p.m. daily from Monday, October 29, to Thursday, November 1, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets are free via dailyshow.com/miami.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

