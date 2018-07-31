Miami Is America's Hardest City to Save Money as a Homeowner

Miami's cost of living remains relatively similar to that of other major , rent-crunched cities, such as Seattle and Boston. But — as New Times repeats so often it has turned into our meditation mantra — the county's median household income level, which hovers around $43,000, is significantly lower than that of any other city of similar size and relative level of economic importance.

So it's no surprise that Miamians' savings accounts are being ground into dust. Case in point: A new study released yesterday by the real-estate analysis websites RentCafé and PropertyShark shows that, among people who rent apartments, Miami is the fourth-hardest city in America to save money.

And among homeowners, the websites found that Miami is the single toughest area in the nation to save money. Wheeee!